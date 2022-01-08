My only musical talent is having the uncanny ability to crank up the music to levels that annoy my neighbors. In particular AC/DC, Foghat, and the Rolling Stones where a minimum of eight is required on the volume dial that goes up to 10. A lot of people have compared me to a younger, albeit fatter Vic Damone. But push physical attributes aside and I just flat out cannot sing. Yeah, I can “talk-sing” but that pretty much limits my vocal library to T.N.T. and Hell’s Bells by AC/DC. Now you probably wonder why I have zero musical talent…it was not because my parents didn’t encourage me.
My introduction to music was at St. Stephen’s Lutheran Church around age 5 or 6. I thought the hard part was hefting that 8 lb. hymnal up to share with my brother.
The hymnal featured around 400 songs; interestingly all seemed to be written during the Golden Age of Church Music between 1810 and 1896.
The pages not only featured the lyrics, but also the musical notes.
What do these notes have to do with singing the song?
With Edith Swenson on the keyboards, every song on the Hammond Organ sounded similar; slow, unmelodic and no drums.
How I yearned for something I could sing, something like Wild Thing by The Troggs.
This song could have easily been modified for the congregation, for example; “Jesus, you make my heart sing, You make everything groovy.”
I think it was around age nine when I began to master the art of lip-syncing. Maybe others noticed me faking it, but no one seemed to complain and my ribs stopped hurting.
In fourth grade my poor performance in band on the trumpet landed me in Mrs. McMasters’ Music Appreciation class.
It did not do much to improve my appreciation or contribution to the music industry and she certainly did not appreciate the nickname anointed to her, “Old Battle Axe.”
I took a hiatus from music up to age 15 when I was going to start a career as a rock guitar player.
But first I must learn to play the 6-string. Mom and Dad were always encouraging my siblings and me so they bought me a Decca acoustic guitar and sought out the coach that would teach me how to rock the world stage.
I met Frankie Kogler at his music shop at Firdale Village. He was well renowned as an early protégé to Eddie Van Halen…Well no, at my first lesson I learned he was horribly afflicted with arthritic hands and unable to demonstrate technique.
But after six weeks of learning to play hits like, “On Top Of Old Smokey” and “Row Your Boat,” I finally learned to play chords to “Steppin’ Stone.”
“Now you’re loggin,’ ” he said. I was on my way now.
Well, actually not. The only requests I get now for singing or instrumentals is Silent Night…PLEASE.
