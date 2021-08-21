It only takes one time to realize milk has an expiration date. Nature has a way of telling you something is bad for you and one gulp of expired milk will quickly remind you to check the date and consistency before pouring. Vegetables and fruit do a pretty good job showing you freshness and really don’t need a “use by” date. However, do you ever look at the expiration dates for condiments? I was recently reminded of this at a family barbecue when I requested ketchup and squirt a big splat onto my burger. The Heinz ketchup came out brown and runny, like barbecue sauce spiked with root beer. Checking the bottle after the fact, it read November 2016. Now while a nice cabernet sauvignon from Silver Oak will age nicely after 5 years of storage, the same cannot be said about ketchup hidden in a refrigerator that long.
For those of you who consider yourselves gourmet cooks because your refrigerator door shelves are stockpiled with every condiment one might ever need, have you ever checked the expiration date?
Condiments are those things that you seem to only use a little at a time. Can you remember the last time you finished off a bottle of white Worcestershire sauce? As one accumulates condiments for special recipes, they just end up in the refrigerator, usually on a door shelf where one rarely looks when raiding for leftover pizza.
My wife organizes our condiments in the Sub Zero, for example one shelf for hot sauce that includes Tabasco, Tapatio, Sriracha, Cholula, Franks Red Hot, along with a half dozen gift bottles from unremembered sources.
Another shelf for mustard including French’s Yellow, Beaver Ground Mustard, Guldens Spicy Brown, Grey Poupon Dijon mustard, and several private labels from Trader Joe’s.
Tomato products and barbecue sauces include a wide range of popular brands taking up the biggest door shelf. Another shelf for Asian condiments including soy sauce, lite soy sauce, fish sauce, Korean Kimchee Sauce, Crispy Pepper Garlic sauce, Black Bean paste, Oyster Sauce, and more. Another shelf is devoted to “gift” condiments, you know the ones you receive as a gift and put in the refrigerator never to be seen again.
I’m no Gladys Kravitz, but I have looked into many refrigerators while visiting family and friends and have learned that a well-stocked refrigerator usually means nothing gets tossed out on an expiration date.
One sure thing is anytime you are out and the server is offering a selection of 14 salad dressings, it’s not a sign that you have a lot of choices.
What the servers are reciting is a decade-long history of the salad dressings they have not used up since 2011.
I think I’ll just go with the soup.
