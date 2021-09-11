State leadership in Sacramento took two steps forward recently to bring new and much mandated housing to the Chino Valley.
Local real estate consultant, Seymour Blight of the real estate investment trust (REIT), Dewey, Cheatham, and Moore explained that this new project near the California Institution for Men in Chino will accomplish two important objectives: it will help us decrease prison density while increasing housing density. The plan utilizes unused space surrounding the prison to create much needed space for subsidized housing. “Welcome to Graybar Meadows” reads the billboard on Central and Edison avenues. “12,000 new homes coming soon.”
Mr. Blight went on to pitch the new development as a place where a family can spend 5 to 10 years or a lifetime. The REIT advertisement states: “Condos that will cell, I mean sell, in the low $200,000s,” and “A place to do time in a progressive neighborhood where you never want to escape.”
This modern community is well designed for the area and with the state’s early release program and lax oversight and enforcement, the potential is outstanding. Five new models are being built, including The Big House, Slammer Flats, Razor Wire Retreat, Solitary Castles, and Con’s Cōn-dō Suites. The architecture firm of Block & Barr has adapted new technology to get the most from these efficient living spaces.
This includes modifying the binary term Master Bedroom to Conjugal Visit Area (CVA), ideal for those benefitting from early release. Bathrooms have been designed with safety in mind, for example the shower and bathtubs have soap dispensers so one will ever accidentally drop another bar of soap.
Blight went on to qualify his benefits statement by honestly discussing what may be considered the downside to this new community. This includes the nightly light show from searchlights scanning the surrounding area, which he equated to living near Disneyland and being able to catch the fireworks show.
The upside is security with state-funded security patrols cruising the neighborhood. Porch Pirates and Roadside Catalytic Converter Removal Services might feel comfortable shopping in the surrounding community, but this is just too close to home for most, according to my anonymous source.
If you don’t have the conviction to confess to a purchase at this moment, Graybar Meadows offers even more, such as common areas that can be enjoyed and shared by the entire community, including a “Lazy River” surrounding the entire community. This 40’ deep, moat-like attraction is dubbed the Alcatraz Swim Club. Or how about the community choir? Sing-Sing Along, which, along with a frosty mug of prison hooch, will help residents unwind after a stressful day at work. Don’t be guilty of missing this once in a lifetime opportunity!
