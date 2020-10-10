I got up this morning feeling exhausted. Normally I feel so refreshed rolling out of bed, my big California King Mattress provides a great place to relax, refresh, and recharge my batteries. But this morning was different; I was really tuckered out. Maybe the tubing crimped on my CPAP breathing machine and was cutting off the oxygen supply to my brain or maybe it was expelling poisonous carbon monoxide gas.
My beautiful wife, Jo Ellen, did not help matters when she told me that I looked like crap this morning. Not one to hold back, she went on and on about my appearance. Now this was really starting to alarm me. I looked bad and felt even worse. Trying to figure out the problem I retraced my actions from the night before. I only drank three or four Crown Royal 7’s, nothing unusual for a social drinker like me. So I basically came to the only conclusion that makes sense. I must be suffering from what is now systemically known as Royal Privilege.
Yeah, after several years of waking up on a King mattress, I was hurting from the false security of royalty associated with sleeping. I never thought the choice of a King over a Queen for sleeping furniture would lead to these strong feelings of despair. How could I be so inconsiderate? How could an ordinary person like me feel justified selecting a King; was my subconscious undermining my intent to be humble toward humanity?
Yes, I was on to something. I did not “wake up” this morning, I “woke up.” Woke up to the choices I have made in my life that lead to the privilege associating my being with royalty. Even my elitist choice in wiskey was putting everyone else down. I can now understand Prince Harry’s choice to step away, what a burden it must have been for him and Duchess Meghan to move to a mansion in Santa Barbara. This privilege was really starting to gnaw at my psyche.
Having diagnosed the fact that I was now one of many systemically privileged men, you might think a solution would be as easy as switching over to a full size or twin bed, or even my REI sleeping bag. Hey, wasn’t I entitled to something better than a red Coleman bag? But no, my home is my castle so that would not be appropriate for any anti-monarchy wokeness. But what if I slept outside in the backyard under the stars?
As this awareness was coming over me, I started feeling better; even Jo Ellen said I was looking better, not quite as creepy as Prince Andrew, but nowhere near the privileged man we know as the King of California.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.