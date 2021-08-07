Garden gnomes are one of those things that you either love or hate. I always thought they were kind of creepy, those little, chubby gremlins with pointy hats, beards and one hand in their pocket. Some people love them, for example my neighbor up the street who we will just refer to as Renee. About a year and a half ago, I noticed she had several gnomes positioned in her front yard gardens.
I walked by her house with my Golden Retriever Walter almost daily and I got a brilliant idea for a prank. I began to reposition and relocate the gnomes. She posted Facebook pictures about the mysterious movements of her gnome family. This practical joke took on new meaning when I decided to add to her gnome population. The mystery then took on new proportions on her Facebook page.
The history of gnomes goes back at least 500 years when they were considered to be mythical earth dwelling creatures that lived underground. In the 1800s, a German company mass-produced them and they became popular in European gardens. Every European country had their own gnome, and the business thrived.
Great Britain apparently did not care much for the gnarled little elves as they bombed the gnome manufacturer in Germany during World War II. Despite this setback, I learned that gnomes can be purchased in a variety of sizes and price ranges. As I began my quest of finding gnomes for my prank, I enlisted a few neighbors to assist. Well, actually I brought in others because Renee was grilling me and I could not tell a lie or keep a straight face.
My confederates allowed me a cover and the roaming gnomes in her yard continued to multiply. After running out of places to buy new gnomes, I finally found a nice selection at a big discount retailer.
These were about 16” tall, much bigger than the previous additions we had made. A big gnome was going to be the crescendo of my prank. Unfortunately, my wife Jo Ellen began taking a liking to gnomes and claimed it as her own. She is of the opinion that the gnome looks great in her kitchen.
Yeah, it’s a real eye catcher. It seems to glare at me every morning. I don’t have much say in this matter anymore, but I’m sure hoping someone will sneak over and swipe this gnome.
