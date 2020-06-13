The new normal is more like the new abnormal. For example, the state of California is hiring 20,000 Contact Tracers. This army of Corona Virus detectives will be on the quest to identify and isolate anyone exposed to COVID-19.
The first thing rolling out is to provide this team of sleuths with uniforms to easily identify who they are. These Tracers have identified with a theme of “Do U Need COVID Education?” or D.U.N.C.E. for short. Each tracer gets a cap with the new logo and polo shirt with their name, logo, and friendly greeting. For example, “My Name is Scooter” placed over the logo D.U.N.C.E.
With the professional D.U.N.C.E. cap and shirt on, these officials will command the respect of the populace and save us from any blunders or missteps by our elected leaders. They will be out in force to help save us from the pandemic. As we become a more politicized society they will work with the DMV to better determine politically correct driving lanes. Some people are tired of giving in and driving on the right side of the road. As the state moves to the left, so should the drivers. Some on the far right seem bent on driving on sidewalks because they are so off center.
Other citizen safety issues will also be tracked and traced. Carbon footprints will be established for each citizen. Did you know that the average human expels up to 1.8 liters of methane gas per day? This is three times as much as a burping bovine and the equivalent of 175 gallons, over 10 kegs of beer per annum. You may think flatulence is funny, but the humor is lost when an official named Cassius McGassus is tabulating your exhaust manifold.
Contact Tracers will be tested for a base level of critical skills. Math questions include true-false questions like: if 2 people have Corona Virus 19 does it equal COVID-38? Other testing determines how they think on their feet, similar to the Food Network show “Chopped”, with direction to make a face mask from a basket that includes coffee filters, rubber bands, red licorice, and duct tape.
The third aspect of testing measures cognitive thinking, for example, Q-- “How many Contact Tasters does it take to down a 12-pack of Corona Light?” A –None you DUNCE, you’re a Tracer not a Taster… Go sit in the corner.
On a serious note, my Mom Joyce (87), Dad Keith (89), and brother Brian Fresonke each contracted and recovered from COVID19 in March. All are doing well in Shoreline, Washington.
