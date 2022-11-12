Here and there

While a thank you party was being held at Estancia Restaurant on Wednesday night for school board candidates Sonja Shaw and Jon Monroe, three men armed with a gun attempted to rob a pharmacy just a few feet away. Chino Police said the men walked into the business at 6:30 p.m. in the 13700 block of Roswell Avenue and demanded employees open a safe that contained prescription drugs. The men left empty handed when employees activated a panic alarm. No arrests were made.
The Chino Hills Branch Library was evacuated 40 minutes after it opened last Sunday when employees reported a burning smell with smoke coming from one of the HVAC units on the roof. Firefighters ventilated the library with blowers. The City of Chino Hills public works crew determined a unit had failed and coordinated repairs. There was no fire or damage to the library.
Euclid Avenue, from Pine to Bickmore avenues, will be restriped for the addition of a second northbound lane beginning Monday, Nov. 14. The night-time work will require full directional closures and should be done by Nov. 17.
San Bernardino County shut down the polling place at fire station 98 in Angelus Oaks at noon on election day after a mandatory evacuation due to weather conditions. Voters had the option of going to the Yucaipa Community Center to cast their ballots, dropping them off at a mail ballot drop-off location, or mailing them that day.
Halloween visits were made to 88 registered sex offenders on probation for crimes against children by San Bernardino County Probation Officers to make sure they did not open their homes to trick-or-treaters or entice children with decorations and candy. In addition to the visits, their homes and electronic devices were searched, according to a county newsletter. Four offenders were arrested for violations, including one wearing face paint who planned to visit children at a local hospital.
More than 170 households participated in the first community cleanup hosted by the City of Chino Hills and Waste Management in the Los Serranos community on Oct. 22, where 22.5 tons of material were collected in four hours including bulky items like mattresses, household solid waste, and e-waste. More events will be held next year, per the city’s franchise agreement with Waste Management.
The northbound lanes of Euclid Avenue, north of Merrill Avenue on the Chino-Ontario city border closed Nov. 4 for nearly two days after an oil spill. The northbound lanes are on the Ontario side of Euclid Avenue. A cause of the oil spill has not been determined.
At least 10 vehicles got flat tires after a large pothole opened up Tuesday on the 60 Freeway, at the 71 Freeway, near Chino Hills. The California Highway Patrol stopped traffic to allow for repairs. The pothole was in the No. 2 eastbound lane.
The San Bernardino County District Attorney’s office launched a webpage this week with free and shareable trainings, videos, and fact sheets on the fentanyl epidemic. In 2021, there were 317 fentanyl overdose deaths in the county. Visit sbcountyda.org/actnow.
