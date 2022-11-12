Here and there

Fall is a beautiful time of the year to visit the Chino Creek Wetlands and Educational Park on Kimball Road near the Inland Empire Utilities Agency in Chino, where water discovery field trips recently resumed after COVID closures. One of the creatures that can be seen is the jumping spider. Instead of spinning a web to catch prey, these spiders use their front set of eyes to measure the distance they need to leap and catch their prey. Visit tinyurl.com/advice-from-owlie to learn about the Wetlands and find craft projects and activities for your children presented by Owlie the Owl.

 Photo by Timothy Dykes

While a thank you party was being held at Estancia Restaurant on Wednesday night for school board candidates Sonja Shaw and Jon Monroe, three men armed with a gun attempted to rob a pharmacy just a few feet away. Chino Police said the men walked into the business at 6:30 p.m. in the 13700 block of Roswell Avenue and demanded employees open a safe that contained prescription drugs. The men left empty handed when employees activated a panic alarm. No arrests were made.

The Chino Hills Branch Library was evacuated 40 minutes after it opened last Sunday when employees reported a burning smell with smoke coming from one of the HVAC units on the roof. Firefighters ventilated the library with blowers. The City of Chino Hills public works crew determined a unit had failed and coordinated repairs. There was no fire or damage to the library.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.