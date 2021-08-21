If your garden is like mine, it is hot in August. I’m hot. The plants are hot. I think even the lizards are hot. The melons are still growing but tomatoes are close to being done. Squash might be finishing up. As your garden slows down, it is the perfect time to evaluate your summer and to plan for fall.
Take a moment with a laptop, garden journal, and scratch paper and reflect on what went well this warm season. Walk in your garden and look around.
Were you happy with the tomato spacing and staking? Did the plant varieties have the desired harvest and flavor? Did you learn something new? Will you experiment next spring? Do you need to change plant placement? What needs repairing?
This exercise is more than developing a mindfulness about gardening and training an observant eye. It is a way to work in harmony with nature and a way to connect to the ecosystem and microclimate specific to your garden—not to mention the fun of recalling a delicious harvest or favorite plant.
What is a garden ecosystem or a garden microclimate? Our gardens have a finely tuned network of flora, fauna and even soil microbes that are part of the larger whole of neighborhood and region, but also specific to itself.
In a garden ecosystem, each member competes for resources and contributes to the whole. Identifying and supporting the beneficial elements in this system, perhaps a plant attracting pollinators, will increase gardening success.
Within the ecosystem are the garden microclimates, which are patches where conditions are slightly different, such as shady places that are cooler and may need less irrigation than those exposed to the full sun for six or more hours each day; the cinderblock wall accumulating daytime heat and radiating warmth to the plants closeby; or the windy corner or raised bed that is not compacted clay.
Learning to identify and work with the microclimates of your garden space creates a garden that is sustainable and reduces waste in resources and labor that is so important in drought conditions.
The beauty of this process is that it doesn’t require a degree in science. Simply observe what your garden has done, one plant, one small space at a time. Accumulate your data and experiences to provide the background information that informs sustainable best practices. Every gardener can do it.
A new season becomes an exciting opportunity to apply what has been learned and explore new possibilities. What do you want to try this fall?
Donna Palmer is a Chino Hills resident and San Bernardino County Master Gardener (class of 2021). The University of California Cooperative Extension Master Gardeners in San Bernardino County operate a free helpline to address your home gardening and landscaping questions: mgsanbern@ucanr.edu. Visit: http://mgsb.ucanr.edu for upcoming classes and events.
