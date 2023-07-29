In a recent Rasmussen poll, 84 percent of parents agree parents have a right to be notified regarding gender issues.
Parents are responsible for their child from birth to the time they turn 18, not politicians and teacher unions. The state is not the one that gave birth to the child, they are not there to care for that sick child in the middle of the night, provide shelter, and clothing.
To think the state has a right to keep secrets form parents regarding their child’s desire to gender transition, enter an opposite sex bathroom or compete on the opposite sex athletic team is flat out wrong.
It is not “outing the child” it is informing the parent of their right to know that their child needs help.
Sacramento wants schools to lie to parents and not inform them their child wants to make a decision that will affect the rest of their life.
Schools currently are required to notify parents when their child is injured or sick or suspected of being under the influence of drugs or alcohol, not graduating or promoting or involved in a fight.
Teachers are mandated reporters. If a child is suspected of being abused or unsafe at home a teacher must report it. There are systems in place to ensure a child’s safe from those few parents.
Thank you, President Shaw, for having the strength and moral compass to propose this policy and to the board majority for voting to pass this common-sense policy.
