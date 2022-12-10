Our favorite Christmas plants

I wait all year for the holiday season—my favorite celebratory music, the smell of spiced cider, warm fires on cool evenings, the beauty and fragrance of pine, fir, holly, and the surprising Christmas cactus.
Decorating begins as soon as I can get help with the boxes from the garage and bring the plants home from the store.
Green amidst the harsh winter climate, evergreens have long been a symbol of eternal life. Sixteenth century Germany is credited with the tradition of decorating evergreen boughs or a small tree in the home for the season. Although the green boughs were admired, the practice of a decorated Christmas tree did not become popular outside Germany until the 1840s.
The well-loved English royals, Queen Victoria and her German husband Prince Albert, appeared in a newspaper illustration standing around a tree with their children and the practice became fashionable with a wider public. By the 1850s Christmas trees were a well-established part of American holiday cheer.
Early Christmas trees were commonly decorated with popcorn, berries, nuts, apples, and candles. Fancy cakes were sometimes hung by strings next to small presents and paper chains. The advent of electricity introduced plug-in Christmas lights to replace the burning candles.
Rumor has it that Thomas Edison’s assistants came up with the idea to support the further sale of electric lights. Those lights came to the White House in 1923 when President Calvin Coolidge began the National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony now held every year on the White House lawn.
The most popular tree varieties are still pine, spruce, and fir. I recall the spicy fragrance of my childhood holidays every year when bringing our tree home and I loved to see the sparkly lights through the window of an evening. I still do.
A new favorite for indoor decorating is the Brazilian hybrid Schlumbergera bridgesii or the Christmas cactus (shown in photo). Hot pink flowers hang as bright pendants from thick rounded leaves. Over watering is the biggest threat to these hardy, virtually pest free beauties.
Water them when the soil is dry—maybe once a week. They enjoy natural fall light and temperatures. They prefer bright but indirect light. To keep them super blooming in a compact space, they can be pruned in September before bulbs set. Simply shorten the “chain” of leaves by trimming back to the first fork of two leaves near the leaf base.
If the plant has already set flower buds, delay any trimming until the next spring or fall. This species enjoys feeling snug in their pots, so no need to replant at the end of the blooming season. But should you so desire, this plant can be grown outdoors as well. Those beautiful bright blooms add cheer to the season inside or out!
Donna Palmer is a San Bernardino County Master Gardener who lives and gardens in Chino Hills. The University of California Cooperative Extension Master Gardeners in San Bernardino County operate a free helpline to address your home gardening and landscaping questions: mgsanbern@ucanr.edu. Visit: mgsb.ucanr.edu for a list of upcoming classes and events.
