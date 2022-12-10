Our favorite Christmas plants

Chino, CA (91710)

Today

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers in the afternoon. High around 55F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Localized flooding in recent burn areas..

Tonight

Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy with periods of rain after midnight. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.