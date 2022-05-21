University of California Cooperative Extension Master Gardeners may be one of the garden’s best friends. More than 200 San Bernardino County residents have been UC trained and now as volunteers share peer-reviewed horticultural research with the public for free.
As Margaret O’Neill, the SB County Master Gardener Coordinator often says, “We’re waiting for your call!”
The SBC MG (San Bernardino County Master Gardener) website has a great calendar of free classes, demonstrations, and events where the public can connect with a Master Gardener. These opportunities are both in person and online.
In April, MGs had an information table at the Chino Spectrum Marketplace and an in-person class at the James Thalman Branch Library in Chino Hills on Waterwise Gardening to name just two.
In May, we will have a Garden to Table talk, a demonstration on irrigation, and more. Visit the website to see what’s going on near you: mgsb.ucanr.edu.
Not only does the Master Gardener website have an interesting calendar, but it is also the place to sign up for a monthly newsletter that will provide general gardening information, monthly tips, and useful to-do lists.
If websites do not appeal to you, SBC MGs can be found on Facebook by searching for UCCE Master Gardeners of San Bernardino County.
If you’ve ever found yourself in the garden wondering just what that brown spot on the basil is, or how to water tomatoes, or what to do if the cilantro is bolting—-the Master Gardener helpline is for you.
Email a photo of the situation to mgsanbern@ucanr.edu. A Master Gardener will respond within 24 hours with help until the issue is resolved. Ask about any garden topic, any time. Now might be the perfect time to get help for the new compost pile.
Gardens have friends, but pests are there too. The Asian Citrus Psyllid (ACP) is very active in Ontario and elsewhere. This tiny insect spreads the citrus killer known as Huanglongbing (HLB) or Citrus Greening Disease. A bacteria deadly to citrus is carried by the small psyllid which pierces the citrus leaf as part of its feeding cycle, infecting the tree with the bacteria. Infected leaves become mottled with yellow.
Fruit grows misshapen and remains partially green. The tree begins to produce only bitter fruit and eventually dies. To date there is no cure. To protect our backyard fruit and our citrus industry, we must become educated about HLB and containment practices. Do not share citrus fruit, stems, or leaves. Keep ants out of citrus plants as they farm the psyllid for its honeydew. An interactive quarantine map can be found at cdfa.ca.gov. The UCIPM website at ipm.ucanr.edu has information on Citrus Greening and steps home gardeners can take to help stop the spread. We can make a difference.
Donna Palmer is a San Bernardino County Master Gardener who lives and gardens in Chino Hills. The University of California Cooperative Extension Master Gardeners in San Bernardino County operate a free helpline to address your home gardening and landscaping questions: mgsanbern@ucanr.edu. Visit: mgsb.ucanr.edu for a list of upcoming classes and events.
