Donna Palmer

Donna Palmer

 

In July we talked about Integrated Pest Management (IPM) as an approach to preventing pests in the garden before they become a problem. Three things (disease triangle) must be present: the host plant, conditions to support the pest/pathogen, and the pest/pathogen itself. If management and prevention practices eliminate any one of those three things—no pest problem.

The underlying philosophy of this approach is data collection and garden management to minimize the pest/threat in harmony with the growing garden ecosystem. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.