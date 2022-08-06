In July we talked about Integrated Pest Management (IPM) as an approach to preventing pests in the garden before they become a problem. Three things (disease triangle) must be present: the host plant, conditions to support the pest/pathogen, and the pest/pathogen itself. If management and prevention practices eliminate any one of those three things—no pest problem.
The underlying philosophy of this approach is data collection and garden management to minimize the pest/threat in harmony with the growing garden ecosystem.
Issues can be addressed without resorting to sprays or insecticides—including organic insecticides. Healthy plants in a healthy garden ecosystem are less likely to succumb to problems. This is the ideal.
If your garden is anything like mine, the ideal is a standard not yet reached. My garden has hosted grasshoppers, aphids, and powdery mildew. If we are striving to be good IPM stewards, how do we handle these pesky garden issues? Two powerful words: action thresholds.
Action thresholds are defined as the point at which a gardener takes action against the problem. Each gardener has a different tolerance. Here are some ideas for consideration:
The action threshold might be “rarely.” I loathe grasshoppers. I go after them with a shovel if I have the chance. But other than the minimal impact I make with a heavy object, I allow them to live with my plants. Why?
They are a food source for birds and I enjoy birds in the yard. Tolerating the chewed leaves of my beloved fruits and veggies encourages several species of birds on a daily basis—lovely music makers that become pollinators and seed spreaders for my flowers and perennials. I tolerate the locust because I love the birds.
Maybe when the action threshold is reached, the response is minimal. I’m not a fan of aphids on my plants. But if I want ladybugs, I need something in the garden for them to eat. And ladybugs dine on aphids. So, when I find an aphid infestation, I often and spray the insects from the plants with a hose.
Sometimes I trim the plant material and put it in the yard waste can. If I don’t get them all, I don’t fret. I’ve just left something for the ladybugs to hunt and I still have enough fruit and vegetables left to harvest for myself.
Perhaps the remedy is mechanical. Many pests can be deterred with the use of a row cover or other barrier. Fencing or chicken wire is also useful in the struggle against squirrels and rabbits.
The answer may be in planting or removal. Add more plants, enough of something that the bounty can be shared with the pest and still allow you to harvest something. Or conversely, remove the infected plant or plant material to get rid of the garden pest.
Sometimes doing nothing is the best choice. Carefully consider where your action thresholds will be and how vigorous your response. Happy gardening!
Donna Palmer is a San Bernardino County Master Gardener who lives and gardens in Chino Hills. The University of California Cooperative Extension Master Gardeners in San Bernardino County operate a free helpline to address your home gardening and landscaping questions: mgsanbern@ucanr.edu.
