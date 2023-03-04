I want to share what happened to me. I would like everyone who reads this to be aware of what is happening in our city so that you don't become a victim.
I wrote a check to my credit card company and mailed it at the Chino Hills Post Office. I don't know if I put the envelope into the slot inside the building or into the large box out front. I thought everything was fine.
About two weeks later my checking account statement arrived.
Luckily, I always go over all my paperwork with a fine-toothed comb, and it's a good thing because that check that I had written to my credit card company for a small amount had never been cashed but a check with the same check number had—for approximately $900.
This is what had become of the check that I had mailed at the post office.
Please note that I am not accusing the post office of this theft because it could have happened anywhere or anytime.
I reported the theft to my bank, and I filed a police report. Now I have to wait and hopefully I will be reimbursed for this outrage.
Please check your statements very carefully.
If this has happened to you, please contact the Chino Hills Police Department.
There could be a gang of thieves in our city.
