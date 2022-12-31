As I sat down with my cup of tea to contemplate the end of one year and beginning of the next, my thoughts turned to what all of us will face at some point in life: aging.
When we were young, time seemed to move at its intended pace. We were always looking ahead.
We achieved milestones in our lives: taking the steps to get our driver’s license, graduating from high school, getting ready for college, or finding ourselves in the work world.
It is scary to enter the adult world, but we do. We make mistakes, and never forget the lessons we learned from those mistakes.
We goof up, take our licks, get up and use what we learned to make life better.
As a kid, my family attended church and the pastor was old enough to be my grandfather.
When I was in high school, the pastor was old enough to be my father, and soon he was old enough to be my brother. Now my pastor is almost young enough to be my grandson. The same phenomena happened in sports. My heroes used to be my father’s age, but now they are my grandkid’s age, but they are still my heroes; especially when they work hard and practice good sportsmanship.
My mind wandered to the years of hunger and fear I experienced living under the Nazi occupation.
My family immigrated to the United States where food was plentiful. There was plenty of sunshine too in Southern California.
My memories switched from the difficult times to the good times, victories and accomplishments.
These usually came after hard times but the hardships are almost forgotten when the results turn into blessings.
More lessons come when we fall in love and get married. Life is no longer about you but taking care of your spouse and children.
Love is an action word; you take care of those you love. That is when I realized that our Creator made us to have a purpose in life.
Cameron Dollar shared a story during a presentation at a Promise Keeper’s conference.
It was 1995.
The UCLA Bruins were playing in the National Championship.
Tyus Edney was the all star shooting guard and Cameron Dollar was the backup.
During the Final Four game, Edney was injured.
In the championship game, Edney was taken out and Dollar played.
He expected to play for a short time while Edney recovered but the coach kept him in.
During a break, Dollar asked his coach why he was playing so many minutes. The coach replied, “Because you are making me look good.”
Cameron Dollar’s hard work and playing was helping the team and the audience knew the coach had made the right choice.
As time marches on, your children get older and venture out on their own. The next thing you know, you are a grandparent.
Soon, you have been replaced at work, and they have sent you riding off into the sunset.
The Golden Age is here. You do not want to be seen as a senior citizen.
You come to a startling conclusion that you don’t want to ride into the sunset.
The realization hits that our Creator has given a purpose to your life and the possibilities are endless.
Be there for someone who needs you. Help others. Read to your grandchildren or read to students after school.
Visit those who no longer are mobile. Volunteer at hospitals, schools, food pantries or church. The possibilities are endless.
Don’t coast out the Golden Age; live the new year with purpose and passion.
Albert vande Steeg is a retired police officer, building contractor and a founder of Food for Life Ministry. He has authored two historical novels including The Dutch Winter.
