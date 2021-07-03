During the drought, your trees should come first. Because many well-maintained trees don’t reach their prime until their fourth or fifth decade, it’s important to keep them watered during the drought and under imposed water restrictions.
Trees are our most precious landscape resource and their benefits multiply as they age. They enhance habitat and biodiversity, cool urban heat islands, reduce energy usage and costs, and store carbon dioxide emitted from fossil fuels.
Trees also filter out air and water pollutants, reduce soil and water erosion, enhance privacy, beautify neighborhoods, enhance property values, and even improve mental and emotional health.
Recognizing early signs of drought stress is important because irreversible damage can occur that no amount of watering will correct.
Check trees regularly for these common symptoms of water stress:
•Wilting or drooping leaves that don’t return to normal by evening
•Yellow, brown or sometimes gray leaves that may drop from the tree
•Small new foliage and stunted overall tree growth
If you cash in your grass for a water district rebate, remember to hand-water any trees that relied on water from the lawn sprinklers.
Tree roots grow laterally quite a distance, often well beyond the dripline of the tree, and it’s easy to forget how much water they had received from sprinklers watering your lawn. Over time, start watering them more deeply and less often to encourage deeper roots and enhanced stability.
Just a few deep waterings in mornings or late evenings with a garden hose during spring and summer can keep a tree alive, even during a drought. Keep the trunk dry and water from the mid-dripline outward.
Apply a slow steady stream of water, moving the hose to another section of the tree every one to two hours. Another inexpensive way to water your trees is to encircle them with soaker hoses that connect to a garden hose. The soaker hose should be in concentric rings about one foot apart starting two feet away from the trunk for a larger tree and closer to the trunk for a more recently planted tree with a more confined root system.
Avoid the urge to plant a new tree during the heat of summer. Even drought-resistant trees require frequent watering their first season. Wait until late fall.
Other ways to conserve water:
•Remove weeds--they compete for water
•Maintain a 3-4” of organic mulch or a 2” layer of inorganic mulch (pebbles, decomposed gravel) around your trees, starting a few inches away from the trunk outward toward the dripline.
•Avoid fertilizing since it increases the need for water
•Do only necessary pruning to remove dead wood and any dangerous limbs that look like they might fail since this stresses the tree and can increase its water need.
Janet Hartin is a horticulturist with University of California Cooperative Extension (UCCE). She conducts applied research and outreach in drought-tolerant landscapes and provides oversight of the UCCE San Bernardino and Riverside County Master Gardener programs.
Master gardeners are volunteers who provide unbiased information to the public on sustainable landscaping and growing food in home, community and school gardens after completing a rigorous 18-week class.
If you have a gardening question, need a speaker for a service club or event, or want to volunteer, email mgsanbern@ucanr.edu.
