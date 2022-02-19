When I was asked to write this piece for Black History Month, I was taken aback. This is such an honor yet a daunting task. As I prayed and contemplated what this would look like it dawned on me: black history is not subjected to the black experience or isolated for black people alone but is shared by everyone reading this article, in Chino Valley, within our region, and across the nation.
Black history is all of our history. It is American history. It is a history we all have stake in and for which we should be proud and respectful. Like all of history, whether it be public or private, there are triumphs and travesties—the parts of our journey we want to highlight and the dark, devastating times we would like to bury and keep hidden.
Each portion of our journey through life has brought us to where we are now, just as the history of black people in our country has helped shape who we are as a people and a nation.
The strength and courage of Frederick and Martin, Malcolm and Huey, Rosa and Harriet, Ida B. Wells to Fannie Lou Hamer and Ruby Bridges have made us think, be courageous, ask questions and take stock in what we truly believe.
I believe this great nation of ours has many faces, shades and generations of black people to thank for their rich and immeasurable contribution to American history. Why? Because it is all of our history.
To say black history only belongs to black people would rob every American of Ella Fitzgerald, Count Basie, Gregory Hines, Billie Holiday and Moses Fleetwood Walker. These are not just names on a page but black people, American black people who changed the landscape of what we see as possible.
The accomplishments of our United States have been forged by people who loved the idea that we are one people. People like Paul Robeson, Lyndon B. Johnson, Thurgood Ma shall, Richard Loving, David Doggett, W.E.B. Du Bois, Juliette Hampton Morgan, and John Lewis who have helped shape the identity of our country in indelible but measurable ways.
In school I learned about George Washington, Abraham Lincoln, Betsy Ross, Neil Armstrong, Benjamin Franklin, Thomas Edison, Amelia Earhart, Eleanor Roosevelt and Paul Revere.
They were brave Americans who did great things. Unfortunately, if we learn to limit ourselves to embracing history from one perspective, we will remain hamstrung as individuals, families and as a nation.
To be united we have to embrace all of who we are, not just the pieces we understand or are comfortable with. We have to take the good, the bad, and the ugly.
We have to see Emmitt Till, Carolyn Bryant, Edgar Ray Killen, Medgar Evers, Dylann Roof, the Tuskegee Syphilis Experiment, the 16th St. Baptist Church bombing, the Tulsa Massacre and as recently as Wells Fargo’s redlining in Philadelphia as our history.
Hopefully we can see all of our history so we grow and learn together to become aware, empathetic and relatable to one another. It is our responsibility to contend for a nation united. How can we be one nation under God and indivisible if we do not intertwine those made in His image into the fabric of our nation. This is not just black history, this is our American history.
This history is as American as Crispus Attucks, Colin Powell, the Buffalo Soldiers, the Tuskegee Airmen, Benjamin O. Davis, Hazel Johnson-Brown, Vernice Armour and so many others who have served, bled and died for the security and safety of our country.
As we celebrate Black History Month and the accomplishments of the multitudes that have gone before us, let us also be willing to honor, remember and cherish them in order to make this a more perfect Union.
Darian Venerable is the lead pastor at Upward Call Church in Chino. He is a Jesus follower, husband, father and chaplain for the Chino Police Department.
