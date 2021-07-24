Since I was 6 years old, I have been aware of the stigma associated with having a bigger body.
I was bullied and subjected to peer criticism from the first day I entered elementary school that led me into a 10-year cycle of dieting and hating myself.
I was traumatized into a toxic and degrading mentality that hit its lowest point when I turned 14 and developed a full-blown eating disorder.
Now nearly a full year into recovery, the process of taking my life back has opened my eyes to the negative body image and eating disorder behaviors that are so widespread among adolescents.
In March, I embarked on a daring project. I founded an organization called “For You,” with a mission to empower youth to develop loving, positive, and courageous mindsets about themselves
Through research, I found out that 70 to 80 percent of adolescent girls and 45 to 50 percent of adolescent boys do not like their bodies, which can translate to serious mental health consequences.
About 50 percent of adolescent girls and 30 percent of adolescent boys use unhealthy weight control methods such as purging, smoking, fasting, and restrictive eating.
When I was struggling with my eating disorder, I thought I was the only one in my community to ever have a problem with my body and I was so ashamed of that. But now that I hear that so many of my friends and peers say they experience the same thing, I want to do all I can to ensure that this behavior stops happening.
A big part of advocating for eating disorder awareness and body positivity is standing up for equal representations of all communities within the epidemic. Populations such as boys and men, the LGBTQ+ community, and people of color are under-represented in the eating disorder awareness movement, and not given equal opportunities to seek treatment or help.
We will be hosting free events and workshops centered around three pillars: body positivity, eating disorder prevention, and youth empowerment.
This year I was given the opportunity to testify in the State Capitol and was invited to virtually advocate at Capitol Hill to speak my mind on these issues.
Getting to speak in front of congressional members, senators, and their offices was truly an eye-opening experience for me as it allowed me to see how powerful my voice and advocacy was.
I am trying to implement eating disorder prevention curricula within my school district’s health and physical education classrooms.
We are organizing a lot of material and planning to get this started as soon as the school year takes off.
Please visit forher.biz to read my story, meet the team, listen to podcasts, and join the effort.
Kelsey Wu, 15, is a Chino Hills resident and student at Diamond Bar High School.
