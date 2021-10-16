I
t’s the word no one ever wants to hear the doctor say. When the diagnosis comes, one’s entire perspective shifts forever and your journey changes dramatically. Many of us have had the terrible diagnosis of cancer affect our lives, whether it’s ourselves, a friend, or a loved one. We wonder why some people get it and others don’t. We know the battle will bring great suffering for the patient and their loved ones.
According to cancer.org, there will be an estimated 1.9 million new cancer cases diagnosed in the United States in 2021 and 608,570 cancer deaths. That’s a lot of people whose lives are going to be cut short. Because “an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure,” I want to empower you with what you can do to increase your chances of not hearing your doctor utter the “c” word. I also want to offer a recipe for reducing cancer growth if you or someone you know is battling cancer.
According to world-renowned nutrition specialist Joel Fuhrman M.D., a board-certified family physician who specializes in preventing and reversing disease through nutritional and natural methods, “Diet and lifestyle play a major role in the prevention and improvement of various cancers, including breast, prostate, colorectal, and skin cancers. A diet focused on immune-boosting foods, especially G-BOMBS (Greens, Beans, Onions, Mushrooms, Berries, Seeds/nuts) is crucial in the fight against cancer.” (From www.drfuhrman.com)
So, what can you do to prevent cancer? Eat. But don’t eat the Standard American Diet (SAD), advises Dr. Fuhrman. Simply put, SAD promotes the development and growth of cancer because it is high in sugar, high in animal proteins, high in toxins (coloring, preservatives), and low in green vegetables.
But here’s the good news: reducing or eliminating sugars and animal proteins from one’s diet has been proven to significantly slow the growth of cancer cells.
Dr. Fuhrman advises us to eat lots of G-BOMBS.
“Let food be thy medicine and medicine be thy food.” – Hippocrates
According to Dr. Fuhrman’s research, when choosing greens, you should know that cruciferous vegetables (such as broccoli, kale, cabbage, and collards) and Allium vegetables (garlic, onions, scallions, leeks, shallots, etc.) contain high amounts of special sulfur-containing compounds called glucosinolates that fight cancer, and have been shown to reduce the risk of cancer.
Additionally, many varieties of mushrooms (white button, cremini, and Portobello in particular) contain compounds that interfere with tumor cell proliferation and migration. Mushrooms have all been shown to have a wide variety of anti-cancer properties. And since October is Breast Cancer Awareness month, it’s time to get some flax, chia, and sesame seeds because they contain lignans, which have anti-estrogen effects helpful for preventing breast cancer.
So, update your grocery list and let’s start eating like our lives depend on it.
Much peace and love to everyone who’s in the fight.
Alisa Kuhns is a Chino resident, an adult educator, and holistic health coach whose purpose is to help people live their best lives without the stress. She is also a fan of the New Orleans Saints.
