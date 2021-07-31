In the parched conditions of southern California, it pays to use waterwise multifunctional plants such as rosemary, or Rosmarinus officinalis.
The benefits are many: rosemary smells great, tastes wonderful in bread or roasted with potatoes and can be grown indoors or out.
Outdoors, it can be used as an architectural shrub, a ground cover, or even a small hedge. The species has many forms, all with small green needle-like leaves, a rich fragrance, and flowering in petite bluish or lavender colored blooms. Some bloom in white or pink.
An added bonus—after it is established it needs minimal water and will continue to flourish and attract pollinators and hummingbirds to your garden.
I have two large plants at my front entry and habitually run my hands over them as I enter and leave the house for a “spritz” of fragrance. A simple reminder that life is good.
Rosemary is a Mediterranean native that is happy in our Inland Valley climate. It can be planted in full sun to part shade, as in my yard. It will grow in a variety of soils, even doing well in the clay of Chino Hills.
Most forms have an upright growth habit, but there are compact, dwarf, and trailing or spreading plants.
University of California Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources (UCANR) advises that upright forms may grow 4 to 5 feet in height by 5 to 6 feet across. Dwarf forms may be 3 to 4 feet in height. Be aware of mature size when choosing your planting site.
In the first year, rosemary wants moist soil without drowning the roots—so water when the soil underneath the plant becomes dry. After the first year, rosemary is considered drought tolerant and may require only minimal additional irrigation in the hottest months.
If you have planted rosemary in clay soil and irrigate, apply water in brief repeated intervals of a few moments, allowing the water to infiltrate the clay without creating runoff on the soil surface.
Just remember to consult your city’s irrigation guidelines and regulations and work within them.
As a woody perennial, the non-spreading forms of rosemary grow long straight branches when not pruned or trimmed. These are perfect for creating kabobs or veggie skewers when grilling. The branches may be woven into wreaths or braids as aromatic decor.
If a compact form is desired, simply prune it lightly to the thinner branches which bear foliage. It may not recover from a hard pruning all the way back into the thick bare wood.
Those brown sad bare branches do not make an attractive addition to your landscape.
Early summer is the time to propagate rosemary from cuttings. Trim a non-flowering softwood cutting and place indoors in a cool shaded place, either in water or soil, until a new root system is established (4 to 6 weeks), and transplant.
Easily found in most garden stores, rosemary is a beautiful addition to your yard and home.
Donna Palmer is a Chino Hills resident and San Bernardino County Master Gardener (class of 2021). The University of California Cooperative Extension Master Gardeners in San Bernardino County operates a free helpline to address your home gardening and landscaping questions: mgsanbern@ucanr.edu. Visit: http://mgsb.ucanr.edu for a list of upcoming classes and events.
