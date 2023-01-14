Americans have spent trillions of dollars to fight global warming. The tactics are intended to keep the planet from warming 1° or 2 ° Fahrenheit in the future.
More and more money is earmarked toward replacements for fossil fuel energy, a primary source of carbon gas. Billions have been spent on green energy, wind and solar power in particular. More billions are spent to encourage people to use less energy, consume less, and recycle.
After all this money has been spent, have you noticed the difference? It was over 100° almost every day last September here in Chino Hills. Are there other options? Could these funds be better used?
The question is complicated, so I sought out the smartest person on the planet, Elon Musk—he did not return my calls (he’s a little busy right now), so I found his brother and diabolical evil twin, Felon Musk (pronounced Phee–Lawn).
Felon believes the huge amount of money spent is just a little Neosporin and Band-Aid on a much bigger problem. “Based on data from the last 36 years and four months, it is not the planet warming up, it’s the Sun!
The Sun is currently about 27 million° F at its core to a cool 10,000° F at the surface, a hot ball of nuclear fusion. “If we can control the temperature of the Sun, we can realize the benefits here on Earth,” posits Felon.
I tried contacting our Energy Czar, John Kerry, for this article. His assistant said he was unavailable and en route to Iceland in his Gulfstream G280 to receive a conservation award for his efforts to slow global warming. However, I was able to find Jorge Caliente, my HVAC expert from Metz Air Conditioning in Chino. He knows how to control temperature firsthand and I thought he might add some real-life perspective.
He agreed with Felon that the real solution to rising temperatures is to fix the problem at its source. He also fixed my A/C.
Going back to Felon, he laid out a plan based on cooling the Sun. “If we can reduce the Sun’s temperature by a few thousand degrees, we can benefit with a climate controlled temperature here on Earth,” according to his plan. To that end, more research, including exploration of the Sun would be needed.
Now this man thinks big. He is well aware of the heat of the Sun and jokingly suggested all Sun exploration would be done at night under the cover of darkness. Remember Pink Floyd’s flop with “Dark Side of the Sun?”
Felon outlined a simple but extravagant plan that can fix global warming by basically turning down the sun’s thermostat. This investment will keep us from burning through all the cash.
He simply calls his plan the Pinball Wizard. He pontificated that by launching the world’s stockpile of nuclear weapons to another planet, the resulting explosion will tilt it out of orbit and pinball it toward the Sun.
The Sun’s gravitational forces suck the planet in, creating a galactic detonation. The resulting energy expelled by the Sun would reduce its temperature by an estimated five percent.
The big question is :what planet volunteers for this suicide mission? Mars? “Well,” he says. “Mercury is too small, and my brother is going to Mars, so how about Venus?”
