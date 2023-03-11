It wasn’t long ago I was protecting my spring bulbs from hail. This week I started sowing seeds indoors to get a head start on warm season vegetables. Gardening is never dull. March’s chameleon weather certainly makes sowing seeds indoors very attractive.
You just put seeds in the dirt, right? Well—yes and no. Seeds contain all the genetic instructions necessary to break dormancy and begin actively growing (germinating) when the water, soil conditions, and temperature are right.
They even contain basic nutrients to get started.
Gardeners sowing indoors are creating optimal conditions for those seeds hoping for maximum germination—lots of plants. Also, sowing seeds affords an opportunity to try interesting varieties not otherwise available.
Plants to start now include tomatoes, eggplant, peppers, bush beans, chives, oregano, cilantro, parsley, and dill. Purchase seed or use seed saved from last year’s garden. You can check the viability of questionable seed with the paper towel test.
Dampen a paper towel. Place a few seeds on it. Gently fold or roll the towel over the seeds and place it in a plastic baggie. Seal. Check for sprouting every couple of days over a ten day period. Sprouted seeds mean viable seeds.
Back to sowing. Those seeds need clean shallow containers holding weed-free growing medium. Dirt from the garden won’t work as well as seed starting mix, specialty growing medium, or a combination of coconut coir/peat moss/vermiculite.
Moisten the chosen growing medium in a separate container.
Then fill the seed tray/container one-quarter inch from the lip. Sow the seeds per package directions for depth — one or two seeds to each small space. After they sprout and have grown, true leaves thin as necessary.
Those seeds need water and oxygen to germinate. Keep the growing medium moist, but not too damp. And make sure it stays “fluffy” or aerated. Water the seed trays from the top with misters, sprayers, or by hand.
Water can also be applied by placing the growing container in a separate tray placed at the bottom and kept filled. Again, monitor the moisture level carefully.
Successful germination requires the proper soil temperature.
I have sprouted seeds on a sunny westward facing windowsill providing light and heat. A fellow Master Gardener uses specialty heating mats and grow lights and says he’ll never go back to the windowsill approach.
Experiment with both approaches if you are so inclined.
Seedlings can usually be moved to a larger container after the first true leaves appear. Before they go outside, harden the young plants. Begin to place them outside in a shady spot for a couple of days, bringing them in at night.
Over the course of a week, slowly move them to sunnier locations until they are in full sun (remembering to bring them in at night). After a week of acclimating to the outdoors, transplant them in your garden when growing conditions are right. Please contact the Master Gardener Helpline for specific questions. Happy Growing!
Donna Palmer is a San Bernardino County Master Gardener who lives and gardens in Chino Hills. The University of California Cooperative Extension Master Gardeners in San Bernardino County operate a free helpline to address your home gardening and landscaping questions: mgsanbern@ucanr.edu. Visit mgsb.ucanr.edu for a list of upcoming classes and events.
