When lockdowns arrived in the middle of our busy lives in March 2020, we were hopeful that it wouldn’t last long. But as the pandemic dragged on, motivation began to wane, especially the motivation to maintain a healthy eating lifestyle.
I was in deep denial when I heard the reports that lockdowns would likely continue into the fall of 2021. Like many others, I turned to the last bastion of joy in a colorless world—food.
I tried out new recipes and revisited old favorites. As society battled anxiety, boredom, and depression, we turned to the comfort of food and drink. We worked the heck outta delivery drivers. We ordered takeout and waited in the fast-food drive-throughs.
It’s not a surprise that the majority of the country gained weight and labeled the pandemic as a significant stressing point. The American Psychological Association’s “Stress in America” report states that 40 percent of Americans said they have gained weight since the start of the pandemic.
When stores began allowing shoppers, the fitting rooms were closed. Are you kidding? We’ve all gained 10 to 20 pounds except for the super people who used the downtime to get into shape.
Now that social engagements have returned, we can’t fit into our clothes and dread gathering with friends who will surely notice the change. And of course, those gatherings usually involve our favorite pastime: eating and drinking at our favorite restaurants. Talk about a vicious cycle.
As a health coach who has also been going through the hormonal changes of perimenopause throughout the pandemic, I too, have gained 20 pounds after finding great comfort in my kitchen creations that my boyfriend calls “kitchen magic.” (To my delight, he expresses appreciation for my curvier curves.)
Am I mad that I don’t fit in my clothes or am I grateful for the meals I created and life lessons I’ve gained? The answer is “yes” and “yes.”
One of my takeaways from this long and unusual l season is that finding joy and hope in life is critical to thriving as a human. Also, we all need human connection. It has lifted my spirit immensely to see others smile again. I did not appreciate how important that was until it was taken away.
I’m going to throw my (extra) weight around now as a half-centenarian and holistic health coach to encourage you to indulge in a joy for no other reason than to make you feel human again. The number on the scale and the clothes that don’t fit are secondary to the privilege of being alive. Have fun today with gratitude. What would you enjoy doing today?
Alisa Kuhns is a Chino resident, an adult educator, and holistic health coach whose purpose is to help people live their best lives without the stress. She is also a fan of the New Orleans Saints.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.