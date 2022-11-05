Vegans, vegetarians, herbivores, oh no…
Have you tried one of those hamburgers with fake meat? For about double the price you can substitute a beef hamburger patty with a pressed round patty of assorted vegetables, or one produced in a lab derived from animal cells.
This has created a controversy in the world of vegans, vegetarians, and herbivores. One of the big issues in this controversy is that artificial meat does not require killing a large mammal. Former butcher and reformed advocate spokesman for “Release the Beef Relief Fund,” Professor Kutam Enpeeces, has pushed for restrictions on using animal flesh in the lab to create a meat byproduct.
This point of view is celebrated by ultra vegans but is seen as pure “garlic breath” by experts in the billion-dollar lab meat industry. The lobby for the lab meat industry, headed by Dr. Shish K. Bahb, has gone on record that the consumer needs a choice, and the competition is just eating each other in this quest to be best. He went on, “lab meat does not require large swaths of land and we no longer suffer from cow flatulence.”
This is an interesting dilemma, and I was wondering how lab meat is really produced. The industry has been able to duplicate the biological structure of meat by using cells from the living animal. This is done by extracting stem cells from a live animal and nurturing and growing the cells in a concoction of nutrients to rapidly grow the recipe to produce enough to make it industrially viable for national consumption.
Dr. Bahb’s assistant, Appa Tizer, author of the “Cloning and Cooking” cookbook, explained that the process is quite simple: for making red meat we take an extraction from the finest Japanese Wagyu Beef to create fine quality, artificial beef. This same process can be done with hogs, chickens, fish, and even California condors. The source cells determine the structure, texture, and flavor of the original animal.
Now I am not a conspiracy theorist, but one must wonder about lab safety. We all know that what happens in the lab, does not always stay in the lab. Is it just a coincidence that a lab tech on sabbatical from the Wuhan Lab named Hu Not Mi experimented with her lab partner, Boris MacFooci, to create and patent a prototype meat product for McDonald’s?
Could this Big Mac substitute originate from a cell extraction from that prankster MacFooci? Can this healthy Big Mac actually be Mac? My paranoia heightened yesterday at Safeway while shopping for canned beef on the canned food aisle.
What I saw sealed my decision to go back to the meat market and pick out a couple of rib eye steaks and some cow flatulence.
Based on the product rollout, one specific canned beef brand stood out, “Can-A-Bull.” Oh no!
