Village People: A brief history of the Laband and Gordon families of Chino Hills
When the Chino Hills Plan was developed several decades ago, it was decided to create several villages, much like was done for other large-scale regional master planned communities like Valencia (Santa Clarita) and Irvine. The only of these villages to be named for people are Laband Village and Gordon Ranch and this column provides a short summary of the people behind those names.
Walter Laband (1900-1989) was born to an Ashkenazi Jewish family in the Prussian city of Breslau, which became Wroclaw when Poland won independence after World War I. He emerged as a young banker in his native city and quickly developed contacts throughout Europe, particularly in Amsterdam, as well as in the United States. In the 1920s, he was hired by a major Wall Street firm, Maurice Wertheim and Company, and traveled frequently to Europe and worked on stock transactions in Holland and London.
One distinction of his early career was that he took part in a September 1929 call with a Milan bank representative that was the first trans-Atlantic stock transaction by telephone. Just several weeks later, the Great Depression broke out, but Wertheim emerged in decent shape because it sold its bad stocks prior to the crash. Laband then moved to Amsterdam and remained until the outbreak of World War II, when he, his second wife and their two children resettled in England, though his spouse died soon after. Purportedly, Laband worked as a British Army intelligence officer in France at war’s end.
After Laband retired from Wertheim, he, his third wife, Francine Lombard, and the children moved to this area, where he founded General Air Conditioning, which grew dramatically in the post-war boom. He purchased 400 acres in West Covina, where the family house was built, and the Chino Hills ranch. Walter and Francine’s philanthropy involved extensive support of Casa Colina, founded on the Boys Republic campus before it moved to Pomona. As for the Laband Ranch, it remained in the family’s hands until the late 1980s when the housing boom led them to sell a large acreage for the development of what became known as Laband Village. Just after the transaction, Walter died in 1989 at age 89.
Gordon Ranch is named for the extensive property of Huntley L. Gordon (1882-1967), who was born in Minneapolis and lived in San Jose before moving to Los Angeles. For almost thirty years, he ran a successful dairy in Artesia and expanded his holdings with a cattle operation in the Mojave Desert and his ranch in Chino Hills, where he established his full-time residence after leaving Artesia. Gordon was also a breeder of quarter-horses with one partner being the founder of the Los Alamitos Race Course. After his death, his heirs sold the Chino Hills ranch over the next couple of decades.
In the 1910s, Gordon was a noted local car racer and participated in races at Glendale, Santa Monica and Corona, with a fifth-place finish at the last being his best showing, as well as at the Indy 500. Racing proved to be in the blood as grandson Robert “Baja Bob” Gordon, Jr, was a widely known off-road competitor locally and in Baja California. Robert’s wife Marlene was accomplished in racing as were several of their children, including daughters Beccy (also a member of the first American Olympic women’s softball team at the 1992 games in Barcelona) and Robyn, the only woman to win the Baja 1000 race.
Then, there is Robert and Marlene’s son Robby Gordon, who had a storied, if often controversial, racing career in NASCAR, Indy Car, off-road races and others. His best showing in many Indy 500 races was a fourth-place finish, and he won the Baja 1000 race three times and the Baja 500 crown on four occasions. A frequent competitor in the Dakar Rally in Africa, Robby founded the Stadium Super Trucks series and his 14-year-old son, Max, is continuing the family’s long racing tradition in off-road events.
The stories of the Laband and Gordon families are just another example of the diverse history we have in Chino Hills, young as the city may be.
