Gardening tips for the end of September
Scorching September heat made plants weary and had us all seeking a shady shelter. I think the landscaping actually sighed in relief when the temperature broke.
The weather is supposed to cool down, but if the last couple of years are any kind of pattern, temperatures could go either way over the next couple of weeks. That got me thinking about sharing gardening tips for the last days of September.
Good garden wear is a must with temperature swings like we’ve had recently. Comfortable shoes, clothes that enable us to bend and move, hats to protect our heads from the sun, covering for the arms and water to drink are basic necessities. I’m sure you’re all familiar with the “gardener’s uniform” consisting of a broad brimmed hat, jeans, and a loose, light, long sleeved shirt over a comfy T-shirt. (Light, long sleeved shirt to be exchanged for a heavier one when the weather gets colder.)
Now add the ultimate accessory: a great pair of garden gloves. I suggest spending some time trying on work gloves from the hardware section of your local supply or big box store.
A good glove provides comfort and protection for hard working hands in the garden. Pliable work gloves just seem to last longer and do more than thinner gardener’s “potting” gloves. But any decent glove is a plus, as sun heated tools are less apt to burn skin that is covered by a glove.
Keeping your tools clean and sharp is a bonus in the garden. Trowels that dig into the earth with less effort are more efficient and make tasks easier to accomplish in the September heat.
We’ve spoken in the past about shading plants from the harshest sun with agricultural shade cloth. It’s still a good idea—use as necessary in your garden. While protecting plants that are still producing and pulling up spent summer bearing plants, now is a great time to think about the placement of cool season seeds and transplants. Retired Los Angeles County Master Gardener Program Coordinator Yvonne Savio shares excellent advice about crop planning on her blog gardeninginla.net. She recommends following heavy feeding plants with light feeding ones and vice versa. Then she helpfully lists those two categories of plants.
Here are some examples of heavy feeders: beets, broccoli, cabbage, celery, kale, lettuce, radishes, spinach, and squash. And here are some examples of light feeders: carrots, chard, garlic, mustard, and turnips.
So following her directions, a gardener would plant garlic (light feeder) in the space that was occupied by beets (heavy feeder). Or perhaps plant kale (heavy feeder) in the space previously occupied by mustard (light feeder).
For useful information about edible gardening, check out the UCCE San Bernardino County Master Gardeners free monthly online classes. Lettuce will be the topic on Oct. 4. See you in the garden.
Donna Palmer is a San Bernardino County Master Gardener who lives and gardens in Chino Hills. The University of California Cooperative Extension Master Gardeners in San Bernardino County operate a free helpline to address your home gardening and landscaping questions: mgsanbern@ucanr.edu. Visit mgsb.ucanr.edu for a list of upcoming classes and events.
