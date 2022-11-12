Fragrant, elegant, and easy, Paperwhites are a wonderful fall bloom. This official birth flower of December is named the Narcissus papyraceus and is native to the Mediterranean region stretching from Portugal to Greece.

Kits start appearing in the big box stores and garden centers about this time of year as the flowering bulbs are a beautiful addition to holiday decor and can easily be grown inside from late fall through late winter.

