Fragrant, elegant, and easy, Paperwhites are a wonderful fall bloom. This official birth flower of December is named the Narcissus papyraceus and is native to the Mediterranean region stretching from Portugal to Greece.
Kits start appearing in the big box stores and garden centers about this time of year as the flowering bulbs are a beautiful addition to holiday decor and can easily be grown inside from late fall through late winter.
Paperwhites share a plant family with daffodils.
The name Narcissus comes from the mythological Greek youth Narcissus, so vain over his reflection the gods turned him into a flower.
In the language of flowers, the Narcissus stands for the unconditional love of the beloved when given in a bouquet.
When grown indoors, the bulbs are usually placed in countertop containers or specialty bulb vases in water—no soil. Pre-assembled kits include bulbs and specialty vases which elevate the bulb above the water, nourishing its roots so the water barely touches the base of the bulb. However, kits are not required.
After purchasing a bag of Paperwhite bulbs, choose a shallow window sill or countertop-sized container. See-through glass vessels show off both the bloom and the bulbs with growing roots.
Place the bulbs inside the container with pointed ends up. The tops of the bulbs should be even with or slightly elevated above the container rim. Add stones, gravel, glass beads, or pebbles to hold the bulbs in place and raise them above the bottom of the container.
Leave the top half of each bulb exposed. Add a small amount of water, barely touching the bottom of the bulbs. Place the container in a sunny spot. Monitor the water, adding water sparingly to maintain the same water level below the bulbs. In as early as three weeks there should be beautiful white blooms to enjoy.
Paperwhites can be grown indoors in potting soil as well as see-through glass containers. When using soil, the container must have drainage holes as the bulbs do not enjoy soggy bottoms.
When settling the bulbs in the potting mix, the top one-fourth of the bulb should be above the surface. Water sparingly when the soil feels dry to the touch.
In addition to lovely flowers, growing Paperwhites indoors means two things: the containers should be rotated or turned in their location to avoid the foliage leaning to one direction as the plant reaches for the sunlight; and two, the bulbs become single use, blooming only once.
Because we live in Chino Valley where winters are mild, Paperwhites can also be enjoyed outside. Although well-draining soil is preferred, Paperwhites have bloomed year after year in my clay garden soil. The key is a location with four to six hours of sunlight and consistent control of watering. I look forward to the blooms year after year. I hope you will too.
Donna Palmer is a San Bernardino County Master Gardener who lives and gardens in Chino Hills. The University of California Cooperative Extension Master Gardeners in San Bernardino County operates a free helpline to address home gardening questions: mgsanbern@ucanr.edu. Visit mgsb.ucanr.edu for upcoming classes and events.
