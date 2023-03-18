A balancing act for caregivers

Caregivers have a big responsibility and many find it difficult to take care of themselves. Balancing your life means preparing and learning how to invest in yourself, even if it’s a little bit each day.
Here are seven pointers that might help:
•Self-care. Self-care is never selfish. The airplane rule tells you to put on an oxygen mask before helping anybody else. The person you’re caring for needs you to be well in mind, body, and spirit. I read a quote the other day that states, “The most powerful relationship is the one you have with yourself.”
•Eat healthy. Eat whole foods instead of processed food. For example, try whole apples in a blender instead of store-bought apple sauce. Foods can be our medicine.
•Reach out to others for help. We as humans need one another. We never know who can help if we don’t open our mouths. Start with your family and let them know your challenges. Family and friends might know a company or person who can help you.
•Exercise. Our bodies are designed to move, which aids in our overall health. Start with 15 minutes each day. Gradually increase the minutes to fit your daily schedule.
•Organize your daily time. Jot down a routine and stick to it. Always have a backup plan because life happens.
•Have some fun. Let your hair down and do some things you like. Physical fun is a great stress reliever. Play a little bit of tennis or pickleball. Go bowling or dancing. Catch up on your reading.
•Connect with support groups. You are not alone. There is someone out there going through the same thing you are. There are so many support groups and individuals who can give you new ideas and strategies. Your story just might help someone else, so don’t be afraid to share your stories with others.
Having a balanced life while taking care of others can be challenging. By reaching out and extending your hands, you are taking the first step to balance your life.
Ramona Batey, a Chino Hills resident, believes that if we change our eating habits, we can change our lives. Ramona is wellness certified and is a member of the American College of Lifestyle Medicine.
