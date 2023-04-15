Is the drought over?

With all the rains the last few months, many conversations and news articles ask whether we still face drought conditions. As recently as last fall, California was battling a historic drought, facing everything from shortages on key reservoirs to depleted snowpack and regional water-use restrictions. Now, the State is facing atmospheric rivers and record-setting snowpack levels, so much so that some reservoirs needed to release water to accommodate for the torrential rainfall. So, California is finally free from drought. Right?

The simple answer to this simple question is a firm yes and no! Not what you were expecting to read, right? Let me try to elaborate a bit: while we in Southern California were able to "weather" the drought (pun intended) by conservation and use of stored water, the effects of that drought are still being felt even while we have an abundance of water and snowpack. We need to replenish water used over the last three years and plan for the next drought—it is just a matter of time until we will have to face another one.

