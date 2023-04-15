Is the drought over?

With all the rains the last few months, many conversations and news articles ask whether we still face drought conditions. As recently as last fall, California was battling a historic drought, facing everything from shortages on key reservoirs to depleted snowpack and regional water-use restrictions. Now, the State is facing atmospheric rivers and record-setting snowpack levels, so much so that some reservoirs needed to release water to accommodate for the torrential rainfall. So, California is finally free from drought. Right?
The simple answer to this simple question is a firm yes and no! Not what you were expecting to read, right? Let me try to elaborate a bit: while we in Southern California were able to "weather" the drought (pun intended) by conservation and use of stored water, the effects of that drought are still being felt even while we have an abundance of water and snowpack. We need to replenish water used over the last three years and plan for the next drought—it is just a matter of time until we will have to face another one.
The rapid onset and remission of California’s drought served as a stark reminder of the State’s vulnerability to extreme and variable weather. While recent storms have offered short-term relief to water supplies that brought much of the State out of severe drought, almost half of the State is still facing some form of drought. In fact, Colorado River Basin reservoirs (and Lake Mead) are still struggling to recover.
Our climate and water system is complex, and these complexities bring increased challenges to water supply management. With California typically receiving much of its rain between November and March, one thing that is not complex is the need to continue using our most precious resource as efficiently as possible throughout the year. Cyclical drought has and will continue to be the new normal for Californians, and it is imperative that we as a community continue to do our part to sustain these resources so that they are available during dry times.
The Inland Empire Utilities Agency (IEUA), where I have had the honor of serving as your board member for over 12 years, is committed to sustainably enhancing the quality of life in the region. IEUA continues to maximize investments in a diverse water supply portfolio through critical initiatives such as the RP-5 (Regional Plant 5) expansion project and Chino Basin Program, which will address local resiliency and continued growth throughout the region. Additionally, advanced initiatives such as our Groundwater Recharge Program and recycled water operations allow us to make use of otherwise disposed of or under-utilized resources. These programs present multiple advantages to the region because they result in a significant, high-quality water supply, are reliable during drought and climate change conditions, and require significantly less energy than imported water for deliveries, thus reducing greenhouse gas emissions.
IEUA also takes great pride in the relationships we have built with the 935,000 people we serve and with our nine customer cities/agencies to prepare for future drought and dry conditions.
Through close collaboration and sound planning, our efforts have allowed us to improve resiliency through investments in local supplies while staying committed to minimizing rate increases and keeping costs low.
As we work in conjunction with our partners, sustained water-use efficiency efforts among residents living and operating out of our region’s homes and businesses is crucial to ensuring a plentiful water supply continues to be available.
While our State may not be fully cleared of California’s drought yet, innovation, collaboration, adaptability, and, most of all, water-use efficiency, will allow us to take great strides towards long-term water supply resiliency moving forward. The time is (always) now to save water.
Steve Elie, representing Chino and Chino Hills, was elected to the Inland Empire Utilities Agency Board in 2010, and currently serves as vice president. Find out more about water saving programs and rebates by visiting ieua.org.
