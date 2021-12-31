With the new year coming, many will be making resolutions. And what is a resolution? It’s a promise to yourself—a promise to be a better version of yourself. Yet most people choose to forgo it. In fact, 57 percent of people chose not to make a New Year’s resolution for 2019 according to discoverhappyhabits.com. Why is that?
While, in theory, it sounds like a great idea to have a “fresh start” with a new calendar, I think most of us give up eventually because we’re tired of feeling like failures at sticking with our January goals. And though a lot of us are great at keeping our promises to others, we aren’t always so great at keeping our promises to ourselves.
Here are some statistics on success/failure rates over the first six months of making a resolution:
• Of those who make a New Year’s resolution, after one week 75 percent are still successful in keeping it.
• After two weeks, the number drops to 71 percent.
• After one month, the number drops again to 64 percent.
• And after six months, 46 percent of people who make a resolution are still successful in keeping it.
• In comparison, of those people who have similar goals but do not set a resolution, only four percent are still successful after six months.
It’s easy to understand why people give up, but the final two facts tell us why we should persist: after six months, 46 percent of the people who make a resolution are still successful, while only four percent of people with similar goals who didn’t make a resolution are successful.
That tells me that taking the step of making a resolution, of making a promise to yourself, means that you are somehow far more likely to succeed at what you set your mind to.
So let’s take the pressure out of resolutions by learning how to turn them into manageable SMART goals.
You may have heard of SMART goals: they are a Specific, Measurable, Attainable, Relevant and Time-bound way of breaking your goals down into manageable actions.
Specific: What? Where? When? How?
Measurable: Did you do it or not?
Attainable: Is your goal something you can reasonably achieve?
Relevant: Is your action plan related to your big picture goal?
Time-Bound: One week? One month? Six months? (Usually it’s best to set weekly goals with daily actions.)
The most popular resolutions going into 2019 were to exercise more (59 percent), eat healthier (54 percent), save money (51 percent), and lose weight (48 percent).
Let’s break a few of these down into SMART goals. Instead of just saying, “I’m going to exercise more,” make a plan that you can reasonably stick to.
For example, “I’m going to walk for 30 minutes Monday through Friday from 7 to 7:30 a.m.” (The advisable exercise goal is 150 minutes per week which can be 5 days of 30 minutes of exercise.)
Instead of simply, “I’m going to eat healthier,” you can decide, “I’m going to eat five to eight cups of vegetables daily and learn one to two new healthy recipes this week.”
Also, “I’m going to set aside 30 minutes before work to prepare healthy food for my day,” because one of the most important keys to realizing any goal is to make time for it.
If your goal is to lose weight, go for building muscle and/or slow weight loss, like three to four pounds a month, because you’re much more likely to keep it off if you take a gradual approach and give your body a chance to adjust to the change.
Remember that you’re more likely to succeed if you focus on one goal at a time. Once you’ve incorporated that goal into your routine, then try setting a new SMART goal.
Also, get a buddy or two to commit to the same goals if you can. There’s power in accountability.
Furthermore, if you are trying to stop a bad habit you are far more likely to succeed if you have a replacement habit. For example, if you want to quit smoking/vaping, give your mouth something to do: like chewing on celery or drinking more water.
Even taking a walk or calling a friend, when you would normally be indulging, are great replacement behaviors. Decide what you can do with your time and money that would be a satisfying replacement for smoking.
Finally, create rewards for yourself to enjoy when you stick to your goals. Your rewards should be something small that will encourage you to keep going.
It could be that you’re going to get yourself a new shirt, a pedicure, or take yourself to a movie after sticking to your exercise goals for two weeks. If you’re on a budget, it could be something free like a bubble bath or time to enjoy a hobby or activity you love.
Finally, if you miss a few days (or even weeks) of sticking to your goals because “life happens,” rather than giving up, give yourself permission to be human and simply start over.
In my coaching experience, I’ve witnessed that most people start out strong on their goals, and then something happens, like they get sick or have to work overtime or have trouble sleeping and their great intentions get put on the back burner.
That’s O.K. That’s life! So be gentle with yourself, make sure you don’t feel overly deprived and give yourself permission to miss your mark without all the self-condemnation; because, after all, nobody’s perfect.
The point is that you keep trying and never give up on your vision of being your best version of you. How do you eat an elephant? One (SMART/well-planned) bite at a time.
***Kick off 2022 with exercise and conversation in the fresh morning air to focus on your vision and intentions for the coming year this Sunday morning, Jan. 2 from 8 to 9 a.m. at Cypress Hills Park on the southeast corner of Schaefer and Cypress in Chino. We’ll learn how to apply the simple SMART goals formula to put your goals into action. In the event of rain, the walk will be postponed to the following Sunday, Jan. 9.
Alisa Kuhns is a Chino resident, an adult educator, and holistic health coach whose purpose is to help people live their best lives without the stress. She is also a fan of the New Orleans Saints.
