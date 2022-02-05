Year of the Tiger

Today, we join some 2 billion people across the world (that’s about 19 percent of the world population) to celebrate the most important festive holiday in their lives: the Chinese New Year, or Spring Festival.
The Chinese mark the New Year using the lunisolar calendar which tracks the phases of the sun and moon, in contrast to the commonly used Gregorian calendar which does not.
As Lunar New Year is dependent on the cycles of the moon, it falls on a different date each year. The Chinese love big and long celebrations, so the festive new year officially lasts 15 days. This year, it started on Tuesday, Feb. 1 and will end Feb 15.
The new year is filled with rich culture, tradition and symbolism that center around hope, good fortune, prosperity, wealth and longevity. Giving away red envelopes filled with cash is expected among friends and families as it signifies sharing of wealth and prosperity. And where I grew up, Chinese new year always means one week of school vacation.
Just like any other holiday, the Lunar new year is celebrated with overindulgence of food, but two foods stand out:
Fish: preferably whole fish, is a must-have food during the festival. You would probably understand why the traditional Chinese is fixated on the aquatic animal if you knew that the Mandarin word for “fish” is a homophone for the word “surplus.” Consuming fish in a new year signifies that you and your family will have surplus, enjoying long life and be prosperous.
Sticky rice cake: in ancient times, this dessert delicacy was only used as a ceremonial offering to one’s ancestors and the gods. Over time the dish Nian Gao, or “New Year’s Cake,” made its way to the Spring Festival dinner table and now mere mortals can consume them. Unsurprisingly, there is another auspicious homophone here. The word “Gao” in Nian Gao also sounds like “tall” or “high.” The dish represents a wish that each year will be more prosperous, healthy, and fruitful than the last. Now, who does not want to eat it?
We’ve got our eyes on the tiger this Lunar New Year, for 2022 corresponds to tiger on the Chinese zodiac. It is said that children born in the year ahead will be brave, competitive and strong. Since there are 12 zodiac animals, the next time we celebrate the Year of the Tiger would be 2034.
To the 5 million ethnic Chinese in America, there’s “Gong-Hei-Fat-Choy”; wishing you prosperity, and “Xin-Nian-Kuai- Le” : Happy New Year.”
To all of us, may the power, strength, and courage of tiger be yours and mine this new year for we need them to power us though the pandemic and to create a better world for us all. Let’s go big on the Year of the Tiger!
Yen Ang is the community services director for Chino Valley Chinese Church located on Riverside Drive in Chino.
