One of the biggest challenges in the workplace is working with other people. I don’t like the fact that I had to start this column with a statement that sounds negative, but it is a reality. I think most of you would agree with me because you are living that reality.
Some of you are leaders of companies or supervisors of departments, teams and groups and you have some challenging and difficult people to manage. You may not be a manager or supervisor, but you have to work alongside difficult people.
If you work with people, then you have challenges. I am convinced that most business problems are people problems. If you can solve the people problems, then you can solve other business issues.
I want you to hear this! The good news is there are solutions to people problems. It all starts with identifying the types of people problems. There are many types, but in this article, I am going to address two important points. The first thing is I am going to identify three types of difficult people. There are more, but I want to address three of them. After I help you identify them, I am going to give you solutions for how to work with difficult people at work.
The first type is the “narcissist.” We all work with them. Narcissists tend to have an exaggerated sense of self-importance and they have a negative impact on those around them. At work, it is important to have team players.
Narcissists are not team players because it is all about them. They lack empathy and they only care about themselves and their own agenda. They do not listen to the ideas of other, dominate conversations and lack collaboration skills.
Narcissists shut down creativity in the workplace because they are masters at causing others to emotionally shut down. The way that they do this is by shooting down the ideas of others. People tend to shut down and stop sharing when their ideas are shot down too often. This can be harmful for your company because you need the constant flow of fresh ideas.
How do you handle the narcissist? If you supervise narcissists, you have to be very assertive with them.
People get away with negative behaviors in business because they are allowed to get away with them.
As a leader, you have to confront their behavior. You also have to set boundaries with them. What do I mean by setting boundaries? I mean you have to define and communicate what you want in terms of acceptable behavior. You will also have to reinforce them. Since they are narcissists, they will try to manipulate you and push the boundaries. You have to be consistent in reminding them of what you expect. If you work with them without supervisory responsibilities, then stand your ground. Narcissists are the “bullies” in the workplace. When you stand up to them, they lose power.
The second type is the “dramatizer.” You can probably guess why I call them this. They love and create drama in the workplace. The problem with them is they create negative energy and poison the culture in the workplace. They like to stir the pot by gossiping, spreading rumors, creating tension between employees and causing unhealthy conflict. This type is extremely dangerous because they create havoc in companies. The major problem is they cause the good employees to leave.
Here are some ways that you handle the dramatizer. The most important thing, whether you are their supervisor or a fellow colleague, is do not feed their drama. They are looking for attention and an audience when they come to you with their gossip and drama.
Do not feed it. Feeding it only provides the fuel they want. As an employee, you have to be honest by letting them know you do not want to hear it and if they have a problem, they need to go to their supervisor. This action will begin to shut them down. If you are their supervisor, confront their behavior. Confront it early and as often as is needed.
Finally, there is the “trouble maker.” This person likes to disagree for the sake of disagreeing. They thrive on it. Like the dramatizer, they do it because they want attention. They defy authority and do not pay attention to the rules, norms and policies. This type is critical of leadership and they gridlock teamwork and collaboration. They enjoy being the negative voice.
The way you deal with this type is summed up in the word “accountability.” The leader has to hold this person accountable. This requires clear and consistent communication about the desired and expected behavior. If you are a colleague or team member of this type, there has to be group reinforcement. The trouble maker is often silenced when he/she sees a strong coalition and cohesion with the other members of the team. They realize that they are the ones outside of the circle.
These are only three of the many difficult personalities that we face at work. As you deal with them, it is important to stay calm, which is hard. Don’t allow yourself to get emotionally worked up. Trust me, they can push you to the limit, but stay emotionally intelligent.
Reggie Thomas of Chino Hills has recently written a book called “People Pains: Fixing the Drama in Your Business” that is available on Amazon.com. Mr. Thomas will be at the Barnes & Noble from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20 at The Shoppes at Chino Hills for a book signing. He holds a doctorate degree in organizational leadership and has run the Boston Marathon ten times.
