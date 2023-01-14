HAPPY NEW YEAR! Now how many times have you heard that over the past couple of weeks? It is a popular greeting the first week of January. It is a greeting that insinuates hope. The New Year presents an opportunity to have fresh beginnings and move in a new direction. Despite the disappointments, pains, mistakes and failures of the previous year, a new year offers hope that the next 365 days are going to be different.
A common trend is to make New Year resolutions. Resolutions sound great, but they do not work. Resolutions are verbal and written statements of good intentions and desires, but they often fail.
Did you know that January 17 is Annual Ditch New Year’s Resolutions Day? I’m not kidding. It is actually an annual celebration observed every year. What it actually means is many people are not able to stick to their resolutions for a month. Research shows that it takes 21 days to form new habits. Many abandon their resolutions before they can make sustained changes.
Here's the million-dollar question. Why don’t resolutions work? Resolutions are not grounded in a plan. They are intentions and desires, but there are no goals around those intentions. I do not do New Year resolutions, and I haven’t for years. Instead, I do goal setting. The difference between resolutions and goals is that goals are S.M.A.R.T. They are specific, measurable, actionable, realistic and time-framed. Resolutions are simply a goal without a plan. A goal without a plan is just a wish.
I start with reflection. I usually start this reflective process the last week of December and continue through the first week of January. I reflect on the previous year by evaluating different parts of my life. I focus on faith, family friendships, fitness, finances and fun. These are the personal domains. I also go through the same process professionally. In addition to reflecting on the past year, I dream and try to get a vision for my life and career for the upcoming year. You see, vision brings purpose, provides direction, motivates commitment and fuels passion. Robert Heinlein, a novelist, once said, “In the absence of clearly-defined goals, we become strangely loyal to performing daily trivia until ultimately we become enslaved by it.”
Let me share with you three important take-aways in regards to goal setting:
Be specific. One of the most common resolutions is “I want to lose weight.” Good! That is a fantastic desire and intention, but it is so fuzzy and empty. To turn that into a goal, you will want to say, “I am going to lose 25 pounds by June 1.” That is specific. You also want to add an action plan. The goal is the What. The action plan is the How. You need to articulate what you are going to do to lose 25 pounds by June 1. Remember what I said about S.M.A.R.T. goals? One of the elements is actionable. Good goals are action oriented. To turn this weight loss goal into a S.M.A.R.T. goal, you would say, “I am going to lose 25 pounds by June 1 by cycling 4 times per week and eating 1200 calories a day.” That is specific and actionable.
Write down your goals. Yes, your goals are in your head, but it is important to write them down. Writing them down makes them real. It is important to be able to see them. Put your goals in your phone, on your computer, on your desk, on your mirror or any place where you can see them often. Seeing them will keep you motivated.
Share your goals with family and friends. This keeps you accountable. If you tell someone, you are more likely to stay consistent and achieve them. Now I know what you’re thinking. You are probably thinking that you don’t want to put your goals out there and embarrass yourself if you don’t achieve them. Look at it this way – you have a better chance of achieving your goals if you tell someone, rather than keeping them to yourself. In addition to accountability, your family and friends can support and encourage you. Put a tribe around you who will spur you on.
So go ahead and ditch your New Year Resolutions. You have my permission. Don’t wait until January 17. Do it today and replace them with S.M.A.R.T. goals.
Reggie Thomas is a Chino Hills resident whose passion is helping and coaching others to reach their full potential. His consulting firm focuses on business consulting, executive coaching and professional development training. Mr. Thomas holds a doctorate degree in organizational leadership and has run the Boston Marathon 10 times.
