I am a marathoner and I have found that when training for a marathon, it is important to train my mind as well as my body. Completing a marathon is 50 percent physical and 50 percent mental.
Running a marathon requires mental perseverance as well as physical conditioning. During a marathon, there comes a point where you want to quit because of the exhaustion and fatigue, but the proper mindset motivates you to keep going.
Perhaps you entered 2022 feeling exhausted and fatigued because of the challenges of the past two years. There are two ways to look at life – half-empty or half-full. The outlook and attitudes that you have about life can determine your behavior and the way that you approach life. Research studies show that optimism and pessimism can affect your physical health, emotional well-being and motivation. The right mindset will help you navigate the challenges of life.
What exactly is mindset? Your mindset is your set of beliefs that shape how you make sense of the world and yourself. It influences how you think, feel, and behave in specific situations and life in general.
Your mindset matters. If you want to change your behaviors, then you must first change your mindset. You do not always have control over your situations and challenges, but you do have control over your mind and the way you respond to your situations. A positive mindset and shifting from negative thinking to positive thinking will decrease your stress and you will become more resilient to life’s challenges.
How can you reset you mindset in 2022?
Here are seven practical tips for shifting your mindset so that you approach life in a positive way.
Keep a sense of humor. Research shows that laughter is like medicine. Finding humor in life will help you reduce stress, manage negative thinking and adapt to the challenges of life.
Associate with positive people. The company that we keep determines how we feel about ourselves and life. Surrounding yourself with positive and encouraging friends will allow you to see life as half-full rather than half-empty.
Practice positive self-talk. We mentally talk to ourselves every minute of each day. The narrative that we tell ourselves determine how we view life. Practice giving yourself positive self-affirmations and always look at the silver lining in every situation that you face.
Focus on the present. Live in the moment. Often when you focus on the future, especially in the unprecedented times in which we live, we often think about what could go wrong, which leads to despair. Focus on the good things that are in your life.
Filter every situation. Learn to process life and how you can make the best of every situation that you face. When you filter situations, you extract the good from the bad. When we do not take the time to mentally process life, we only see the negative. By learning how to extract your thoughts, you are able to isolate the positive things about your life.
Practice gratitude. Each day, find two to three things that you are grateful for. Those things could be your family, relationships, opportunities and other positive aspects of your life. When you practice gratitude, you see the blessings of your life. Learn to count your blessings each day.
Serve others. When we serve other people – family, friends, community, church, etc., it takes the focus off of us. Negative thinking often comes when we are self-absorbed. Serving others brings purpose and fulfillment to our lives.
If your mindset needs a reset, make a habit of practicing the seven tips above. By doing so, they will change the outcome of your life. It is my hope that 2022 will be your best year ever!
Reggie Thomas is a Chino Hills resident whose passion is helping and coaching others to reach their full potential. His consulting firm focuses on business consulting, executive coaching and professional development training. He holds a doctorate degree in organizational leadership and has run the Boston Marathon 10 times.
