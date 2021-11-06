The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) believes in minimizing justice system response to people with mental illness, while ensuring that any interactions preserve health, well-being and dignity.
NAMI opposes laws and public policies that perpetuate the criminalization of people with mental illness. People with mental illness are overrepresented in our nation’s jails and prisons. About 2 million times each year, people with serious mental illness are booked into jails. Nearly two in five people who are incarcerated have a history of mental illness (37 percent in state and federal prisons and 44 percent held in local jails). Many people with mental illness who are incarcerated are held for committing non-violent, minor offenses related to the symptoms of untreated illness (disorderly conduct, loitering, trespassing, disturbing the peace) or for offenses like shoplifting and petty theft.
Many factors have contributed to the criminalization of people with mental illness, including:
Policies, such as “zero tolerance” policing, nuisance laws and mandatory sentences for drug offenses; assumptions that people with mental illness are violent; and the lack of a robust mental health crisis response infrastructure.
Jails and prisons have become America’s de-facto mental health facilities. However, they are not built, financed or structured to provide adequate mental health services. Only three in five people (63 percent) with a history of mental illness receive mental health treatment while incarcerated in state and federal prisons, and less than half of people (45 percent) with a history of mental illness receive mental health treatment while held in local jails.
Public policies should invest in solutions that are evidence-based and help people with mental illness get on a path of recovery.
For example, instead of charging people who are experiencing homelessness with crimes, we support policies that address the underlying need, such as providing supportive housing programs.
Early intervention, comprehensive community mental health care and a robust crisis response system are essential to reduce justice involvement. In addition, investment in diversion strategies, like mental health courts, alternatives to incarceration, and giving judges, prosecutors, and police the discretion to not criminally charge an individual with mental illness, can help reduce the criminalization of people with mental illness. This NAMI policy priority can be found by visiting nami.org/advocacy/policy-priorities, click on “Stopping Harmful Practices” and click on “Criminalization of People with Mental Illness” in the drop down menu.
NAMI, the National Alliance on Mental Illness, is the nation’s largest grassroots mental health organization dedicated to building better lives for the millions of Americans affected by mental illness.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.