With the 1968 unification of the Methodist Church, the women’s societies grew and grew. By 1973, all the women’s groups became United Methodist Women (UMW). That would be the last name change as we are still known as UMW.
During the early 1970s, the congregation experienced a decline in membership and interest, which seemed to affect churches across the land. As the community began to grow rapidly, the congregation mobilized to meet the needs of the changing population.
Under the leadership of Rev. Stanley Creighton and Rev. Michael Higgs, the church continued its emphasis on strong support for missions, quality music programs and Christian education. By 1980, church attendance showed significant growth. We carried on!
The sanctuary building was painted, new carpet and refinished wood floors were provided in 1995. Memorial funds were expended to purchase new choir robes and the acoustical panels of the organ bay.
A hand-carved wooden cross was donated in memory of Ty George by his nephew Sam Maloof, a well-known American furniture designer and woodworker born in Chino in 1916.
His work is in many museums, including the Smithsonian. The White House has several of the rocking chairs. Presidents Kennedy, Carter and Reagan all owned Maloof rockers.
In 1996, the church’s focus was on children and youth. Rev. Catie Coots felt that one of the biggest needs of the church was determining how to reach new people. A “think tank” was implemented to get some new ideas.
The Holiday Moodsetter, an annual all-church event to get the congregation in the mood for Christmas, was started by Barbara Pine and Helen Searfoss. The mother-daughter potluck was held May 8, 1997, the Thursday before Mother’s Day. It was a big success.
In May 1998, a new minister, Rev. Richard Bentley was appointed. The parsonage renovations were completed in preparation for the arrival of Rev. Bentley and his family, which included his wife, Ruth, and their seven-year-old daughter, Hope. Rev. Bentley started in July of 1998. He came from Rosewood United Methodist Church in Los Angeles. He helped that church recover from the Northridge earthquake as they worshipped temporarily in a school for 7½ months. He oversaw $230,000 in repairs and improvements to that church.
In 1999, Betsy Bowering retired from her position as choir director. The new trumpet rank pipes were installed the week of Oct. 11. The construction of the waterfall fountain in memory of Harold Loy was completed. Mike Brady, a local artist and mason, built the fountain according to the design prepared by Mr. Loy. The project was funded by the Loy family and friends.
This gift was the catalyst of the patio renovation project including new plants and benches. The Boy Scouts transplanted flowers and plants from the fountain area and under the stairs to the area along the rental house. They also laid bricks to square off the patio in the back nook and renamed the patio “The Memorial Garden.”
Carole Ann Schuricht became the new choir director.
Some members of the church family marched with our Girl and Boy Scout Troops in the Chino Christmas parade. There was a booth on the church’s front lawn to give away coffee and donuts to parade onlookers. Reaching out to the community is an important part in the life of Chino United Methodist Church.
