You may be one of the lucky residents to hear Chipmunks music Sunday, Dec. 18 if a small boat parade happens to traverse through your Chino Hills neighborhood. Participants of the original residential boat parade have kept the tradition alive by forming their own little convoy and making families happy in the Glenmeade, Los Serranos, and a few other areas of Chino Hills. Be on the lookout for Alvin and Santa Claus.
The City of Chino has sprung two major announcements in the past few weeks, with little to no input from the community, that were revealed when the Planning Commission had to make findings that the projects conformed with the General Plan. One was the performing arts center proposed for the southeast corner of Riverside Drive and Central Avenue, and the other was moving the water utilities department to the former Chino Valley Champion Newspaper building on Ninth and D streets. The purchase of both properties was approved by the council in previous closed-door meetings, but specifics were not disclosed.
A social media post reminiscing about the drive-through Nativity hosted by the former Christ’s Church of the Hills from 1991 to 2003 prompted almost 100 comments from residents who had fond memories of the event held each Christmas at the Gordon Ranch Marketplace where Ralphs was located in Chino Hills. Without getting out of their vehicles, families were able to drive through a transformed parking lot filled with hand-made Nativity scenes including music, shepherds, angels, and animals.
The full closure of Chino Hills Community Park will begin Monday, Dec. 19 and continue until Friday, Feb. 3 during renovations. Access to the Eucalyptus and McCoy Loop trails will remain open. Parking will be available at the overflow parking lot on the corner of Eucalyptus Avenue and Peyton Drive.
The City of Chino was declared as a “Boomtown,” by SmartAsset.com. According to the website, Chino is among the top ten fastest growing cities in the nation. Of the cities surveyed, Chino was ranked 10, with almost 30 percent growth in population and a 42 percent increase in median household income over the last five years. The current population is 93,000 and is estimated to reach approximately 135,000 to 140,000 by 2040.
Chino Hills Councilman Art Bennett attended the school board meeting Thursday night as the new liaison to the board, grinning from ear to ear. Mr. Bennett congratulated Sonja Shaw and Jon Monroe for their victories stating, “I’m proud to say I endorsed both of you.” Newly elected Chino Councilman Curtis Burton also congratulated Mrs. Shaw and Mr. Monroe, stating he was happy to see the results of the school board election. He is the City of Chino’s liaison to the board.
A $303,246 pre-manufactured restroom building was approved for purchase by the Chino City Council on Tuesday for the future Chino Rancho Park, to be built on the southeast corner of Central Avenue and Phillips Boulevard. Public Restroom Company of Minden, Nevada will construct and deliver the building to the project site.
Chino Hills residents were cautioned by Capt. Garth Goodell of the police department to be careful walking to their vehicles after Christmas shopping. He advised shoppers to look around and be aware of their surroundings and to lock valuables in their trunk and out of sight of potential thieves.
The Chino Valley Historical Society donated $95,000 to the City of Chino for the Old Schoolhouse Museum’s new barn. Lynda Flathers, president, presented the donation during Tuesday’s city council meeting. Ms. Flathers said the amount was raised through fundraising events.
