You may be one of the lucky residents to hear Chipmunks music Sunday, Dec. 18 if a small boat parade happens to traverse through your Chino Hills neighborhood. Participants of the original residential boat parade have kept the tradition alive by forming their own little convoy and making families happy in the Glenmeade, Los Serranos, and a few other areas of Chino Hills. Be on the lookout for Alvin and Santa Claus.

The City of Chino has sprung two major announcements in the past few weeks, with little to no input from the community, that were revealed when the Planning Commission had to make findings that the projects conformed with the General Plan. One was the performing arts center proposed for the southeast corner of Riverside Drive and Central Avenue, and the other was moving the water utilities department to the former Chino Valley Champion Newspaper building on Ninth and D streets. The purchase of both properties was approved by the council in previous closed-door meetings, but specifics were not disclosed.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.