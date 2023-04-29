Lessons remembered from my police days

I was on the way home after a tough day of police work when a car ran a stop sign and almost collided with my car. I slammed on my brakes and shouted in anger and frustration. Since it was a warm summer evening our windows were down and the men in the other car heard me.

They made a U-turn and came after me. Knowing this would not end well if they chased me, I stopped and stepped out of my car. To my surprise, both men got out of their car. One had a tire iron in his hand and the other had a big crescent wrench. This was getting uglier by the second. It was too late to diffuse the situation. It was time to protect myself, so I pulled back my shirt revealing my off-duty weapon.  

