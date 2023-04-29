Lessons remembered from my police days

I was on the way home after a tough day of police work when a car ran a stop sign and almost collided with my car. I slammed on my brakes and shouted in anger and frustration. Since it was a warm summer evening our windows were down and the men in the other car heard me.
They made a U-turn and came after me. Knowing this would not end well if they chased me, I stopped and stepped out of my car. To my surprise, both men got out of their car. One had a tire iron in his hand and the other had a big crescent wrench. This was getting uglier by the second. It was too late to diffuse the situation. It was time to protect myself, so I pulled back my shirt revealing my off-duty weapon.
When they saw I was armed they turned and jumped into their car—sending dirt and rocks flying as they sped away.
My hands trembled on the steering wheel. I thanked the Lord and then mentally kicked myself real hard. I called myself an idiot because I realized that no matter how tired or frustrated I was, it was no excuse for shouting at them. What if they had decided to attack me anyway? That would have resulted in killing two people just because I opened my big mouth.
All three of us were fortunate that nothing serious happened.
One day at briefing the sergeant handed arrest warrants to officers for people with addresses in their patrol beat. It was a slow day so I went to the first one on my list. It was a failure to appear warrant with a bail amount of less than one $100. This should be no big deal; just talk to the man, tell him to take money along and he would be home in a few hours.
I knocked on the door, stepped back and to the side just in case. The door opened and a man standing 6’3’’ came out as he slammed the screen door into the wall. He began cursing and screaming insults and threats. Since I had already backed up a few more steps when the door opened I had space. He came out holding a four-foot length of wood that had a huge spike protruding near the end.
I backed up while pulling out my gun. I knew that if he charged me, I would have to shoot him to prevent him from driving that spike into my head or body. The gate was open so I stepped back onto the sidewalk. He stopped. I told him about the warrant and left. There was no good reason to kill somebody over a minor misdemeanor warrant nor was saving my pride worth pushing the issue.
I sat in my unit thinking about what had just happened, knowing I made the right choice, thanks to one of my training officers named Harry. He and I once arrested a man for domestic violence. Our police cars did not have shields or cages back then so as the junior officer, I sat in the back seat with the arrestee. My job was to keep the arrestee secured and under control so he could not kick or harm the driver while en route to the county jail.
This man cursed and threatened us with great bodily harm the entire way to the jail. Then he began threatening our families. He promised he would rape our wives, beat our children and burn our house down. This continued even during the booking process and he was still yelling at us as we left the jail.
Harry did not start the car. He looked at me and said, “You were really angry weren’t you? You wanted to beat his face and mess him up, right?”
I admitted that I had been tempted but knew it was better not to. Harry asked me where I was going after work. I told him I was going home to my family. He reminded me that at home were people who loved me. This man ruined his home life and if there was love, it was damaged, and he was going to jail and likely to be convicted and sentenced for a long time.
This message changed my life and helped me handle challenging situations with a different attitude. When you are right you can afford to be gracious to others. When you are wrong, you can’t afford not to be.
Albert vande Steeg is a retired police officer, building contractor and co-founder of Food for Life Ministry, Inc. He has published two historical novels, The Canopy and The Dutch Winter.
