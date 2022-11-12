November 8 was election day. My polling place was at the Chino Community Building on B Street. I am temporarily using a wheelchair for my mobility.
Upon my arrival in the pouring rain, I went to the building polling entrance and found two handicap signs taped to pillars pointing into the building.
The problem was there was no ramp, just a very high step, and I was unable to enter the building. There was a polling agent standing nearby and saw the dilemma. While still sitting in the rain, three other agents had a conversation to figure out how to fix the problem. I can’t believe I was the only voter that had this problem during this voting period.
An agent directed me to another door that was at least 300 hundred feet away from the main entrance and let me in the building through a side door.
This is a city-owned building that is not ADA compliant, and especially if it is being used as a government polling place, it needs to be repaired.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.