“I love me” isn’t exactly the phrase you’re expecting to hear at Valentine’s or any other time of year for that matter. We say, “I love you” all the time. But when was the last time you looked in the mirror and said it to yourself? In this new era of mental health awareness and recognizing the importance of self-care, why is it still so hard to conceptualize truly loving and accepting ourselves as we are? I’m going to go out on a limb here and suggest that most of us judge ourselves way too harshly, and in the process we become our own worst enemy and harshest critic.
So, why do we judge ourselves? Being a member of society means being steeped in criticism and judgment all the time. Whether it’s directed at us or someone else, we hear it and witness it frequently. We probably dish out our fair share as well. And we learn to compare ourselves against all the comments we hear and images we see. We spend time and energy fretting over what people think of us and worrying about how we can please others to earn their approval. Meanwhile, we often ignore our inner voice, burying the beauty and joy of who we were truly meant to be.
I like to refer to myself as a recovering perfectionist because at some point I realized that I was never satisfied with myself and I rarely let myself enjoy or appreciate my contributions, accomplishments or appearance.
Nothing was ever good enough. That’s defeating. And there’s no rest or peace in that mentality. That doesn’t mean that we don’t strive to do our best, but sometimes good enough is just that—good enough. And it’s not connected to your value as a human; because this journey is to figure out and pursue the joy of being uniquely you. As Oscar Wilde said, “Be yourself. Everyone else is already taken.”
Valuing your well-being, understanding your worth, prioritizing your self-care and saying “no” to others when you need to, has often been construed as “selfish” or “arrogant.” Women, in particular, are raised to believe that being a good woman means always putting others first. But I would argue that it’s the opposite. We’ve heard “Love your neighbor as yourself” and the golden rule, “Treat others the way you want to be treated.”
Our ability to give love to others is first determined by how much we love ourselves. The more you are gracious, forgiving, and kind with yourself, the more of those qualities you want to bestow on the people in your life.
Understanding your worth is not the same as arrogance and it doesn’t mean you have to be flawless. We are all a work in progress. And we all have something special and valuable to offer. When we limit ourselves to only what we believe we can do perfectly, we miss out on a lot of the good stuff.
So, in the spirit of celebrating love, consider how you can be your own Valentine. Go look in the mirror and try saying, “I love you.” Say it a few times until you start to really mean it. And ask yourself, “How can I give myself the love I need today?”
If you want to explore how to grow in self-love through an online support group, contact balanced abundancehealthcoach@gmail.com for details.
Alisa Kuhns is a Chino resident, an adult educator, and holistic health coach whose purpose is to help people live their best lives without the stress. She is also a fan of the New Orleans Saints.
