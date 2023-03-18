The components of a long marriage

What makes a long and happy marriage? Long ones are not necessarily happy and happy marriages may be short. I confess that I have no idea what works for others, but I know how my wife Cindy and I made it to year 59 on Feb. 28.
When we got married, several people told us it wouldn’t last. We met in October and married in February while living in different states most of the time.
Our pastor provided some marriage counseling that was helpful because it made us think about how to live together successfully. We tried some of the suggestions and ignored others. But we soon found out that things that worked for the counselor did not necessarily work for us.
For example, he said that a married couple who prays on their knees before going to bed can have a strong marriage. That was not very appealing to me. I didn’t go to bed early because I needed fewer hours of sleep and I finished concrete for a living and was on my knees many hours a day.
We decided that preventing trouble and pain was better than apologizing and making up, so we agreed to be considerate of each other when making decisions.
Cindy and I looked at our parents’ strengths and weaknesses, then emulated what we liked and adjusted the things we did not.
We agreed to be respectful of each other. Punishing your spouse or giving them the silent treatment is counterproductive. We saw that silent treatment caused pain and withdrawal in relationships. We decided to never keep score and never bring up the past. That takes self-control, which is better than trying to control your spouse.
Self-control is doable. As an example, a police officer pulls you over for what you consider a minor infraction or for something you didn’t do. You don’t yell at the officer or say foolish things. You can control what you say to your spouse too. It should be easier because you love your spouse and do not want to hurt the one you love when life is frustrating.
I remember when one of us forgot to close the hatch of the car and backed out of the garage. It cost $3,000 in repairs. There was no need to say, “that was a stupid thing to do.” We both knew that already. We needed to show each other that love was not taken away.
A rough spot in our lives occurred while I was in law enforcement. My assignment was vice and narcotics. I worked sixteen hours per day or more. I loved the adrenaline rush. On my days off, I worked construction to pay for my children’s tuition.
After two years, the stress was affecting the family. Cindy told me this could not go on. She needed me and the children needed me. I asked for another assignment but was denied.
Cindy and I were disconnecting and equally bad was that I was diagnosed with the beginning of colitis. We agreed to take a couple of days away from home to work on a solution. We spent three nights and two days in Santa Barbara reviewing our options and goals. We came home united and I began the process of leaving law enforcement.
When life gets stressful, Cindy tells me it may be a good time for a day hike or to go fishing for a day. When I get back it is good for her too. The same works in reverse. She needs her time with her friends.
Just a few nights ago we enjoyed dinner at Centro Basco, where the waiter asked for the secret to a long marriage. It’s easy, we said. Just be nice.
Albert vande Steeg is co-founder of Food for Life Ministry, Inc., retired law enforcement and retired general contractor. He has authored two novels, the Canopy and the Dutch Winter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.