The benefits of stillness

If you know me, you probably know that I am an avid marathon runner. Over the past 14 years, I have run 40 marathons. In just a few weeks, I will run my 12th Boston Marathon and my 41st overall. Running marathons is not easy. In fact, less than 1 percent of our population has run a marathon. It requires rigorous training for weeks and involves dedication, discipline and sacrifice.

Effective training plans require “rest days.” When I am training, I run four to five times per week and use the other days to rest. This is important so you don’t break down your body. It is also good for you mentally. After I complete a marathon, I usually take a couple of weeks off to let my body recover from the physical stress of training.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.