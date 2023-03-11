The benefits of stillness

If you know me, you probably know that I am an avid marathon runner. Over the past 14 years, I have run 40 marathons. In just a few weeks, I will run my 12th Boston Marathon and my 41st overall. Running marathons is not easy. In fact, less than 1 percent of our population has run a marathon. It requires rigorous training for weeks and involves dedication, discipline and sacrifice.
Effective training plans require “rest days.” When I am training, I run four to five times per week and use the other days to rest. This is important so you don’t break down your body. It is also good for you mentally. After I complete a marathon, I usually take a couple of weeks off to let my body recover from the physical stress of training.
There are so many life lessons learned from the sport of running. When I think about the importance of rest and breaks, I apply that to real life. In real life, we have to develop a calm center. I call it “stillness.” We cannot have a calm center if we are always on the move and always busy.
Let’s look at a few benefits of establishing the routine of stillness into our lives.
•Stillness renews your energy. We have potential energy, but the way we convert it into actual energy is by getting still. One of the reasons people experience burnout is they have not learned to convert potential energy into actual energy. We naturally get tired and even lethargic as we live out our tasks and responsibilities. Stillness re-energizes us so that our vitality is renewed for future tasks.
•Stillness protects your physical health. Getting quiet and still soothes your nervous system and helps you to regulate your heart rate. Your physical condition affects your moods. Your physical condition affects you emotionally. If you spend time in stillness, your memory, concentration, decision making and retention of information will be improved.
•Stillness calms your stress. Wouldn’t you like to be less stressed in your life? If so, then you need to slow down and take time to just get quiet. Stillness brings down your adrenaline so that you feel a sense of peace.
•Stillness allows you to re-connect to self. Racing through life by living a hurried and rushed life can cause you to disconnect from self. You can lose a sense of who you are. We define ourselves by what we do too often. Stillness helps you to go deep inside to draw out your true identity and who you really are. Stillness helps you to let go of who you want to be and accept who you truly are.
•Stillness is an opportunity to reflect. We live life, but we don’t take time to process our lives. Soren Kierkegaard once said, “Life can only be understood backwards; but it must be lived forwards.” Many of us struggle with our past because we have not properly processed it. We don’t need to live in the past, but we do need to try to make sense of it and put it into a healthy perspective. There are the day-to day- struggles and pains that we seek to understand. Without the quietness of reflection, you will not be able to put them into proper perspective.
•Stillness feeds your spiritual center. Having a spiritual center clarifies our life purpose and helps us to live in the awareness that we are a part of something much larger than us. Take time each day to practice spirituality. That can be prayer, meditation, spiritual readings, journaling, connecting with nature and other ways that will nourish your soul.
Reggie Thomas is a Chino Hills resident whose passion is helping others reach their full potential. His consulting firm focuses on business consulting, executive coaching and professional development training. He holds a doctorate degree in organizational leadership, has run the Boston Marathon 11 times, and is author of "People Pains: Fixing the Drama in Your Business."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.