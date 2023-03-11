Residents in the snow-weary mountain communities are being warned by the county that coming rain is likely to melt much of the snow and create potential flooding. The rain could also add weight to snow on rooftops, increasing the threat of collapse, and causing ice to slide off in dangerous sheets. County public works and fire crews are urging residents to clear snow from roofs and around their homes, watch for falling ice, and stock up on food, water, and medicine. Three Chino Valley Fire District employees are delivering prescription medications to residents trapped in their homes. Deputy Chief Nathan Cook, Capt. Jon Cripe and firefighter-paramedic Mike Age could remain there for the next few days.
A demonstration garden installed by the Chino Hills Public Works Department in 2018 on Bayberry Drive, south of Tall Oak, is yielding far fewer plants than it did before. Sean O’Connor, the city’s maintenance and operations manager, said interest in the garden has been waning for the past two years. There are no more fruit and vegetable plants and the PVC posts reveal mostly dry foliage. The drip irrigation system has been replaced, however, so residents who would like to revive the garden can do so. The area provides beautiful trail views and a glimpse of the old oak tree with the swing. The city will install a sign providing the number to the Public Works Department for those who would like to plant.
The bakery apprenticeship program at Boys Republic in Chino Hills has been embraced by the Rotary Club of Greater Chino Hills. The Club has donated funds for the past two years to assist students with the skills and resources needed for the bakery trade. The Club plans to continue the tradition.
Chino police cancelled a DUI and driver’s license checkpoint scheduled for Friday night (March 10) because of forecasted heavy rain. The checkpoint was set to take place between 6 p.m. and midnight. Rain is expected today (March 11), Tuesday and Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.
City staff met to discuss timelines for the Chino Hills Splash Pad at Pinehurst Park, with possible community workshops to be held in June.
During Tuesday’s Chino City Council discussion on the appointment of Joanna Chavez to the planning commission, Councilman Marc Lucio said he wished the council would have been provided with Ms. Chavez’ application prior to the vote. Mr. Lucio said he had no information on Ms. Chavez and had to learn about her through a phone call with Councilman Curtis Burton, who interviewed Ms. Chavez.
Prado Park in Chino has Wi-Fi in its future. The San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors on Feb. 28 approved a capital improvement project that will allow visitors and campers to use Wi-Fi. The project will be funded by federal COVID monies. Other county parks will also be included such as Glen Helen and Cucamonga-Guasti.
The Knit & Stitch drop-in program at the Chino Hills Community Center remains the most popular of the five programs including scrapbooking, quilting, card games, and bookworms. Card games came second, not too far behind the knitters.
