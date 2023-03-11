Residents in the snow-weary mountain communities are being warned by the county that coming rain is likely to melt much of the snow and create potential flooding. The rain could also add weight to snow on rooftops, increasing the threat of collapse, and causing ice to slide off in dangerous sheets. County public works and fire crews are urging residents to clear snow from roofs and around their homes, watch for falling ice, and stock up on food, water, and medicine. Three Chino Valley Fire District employees are delivering prescription medications to residents trapped in their homes. Deputy Chief Nathan Cook, Capt. Jon Cripe and firefighter-paramedic Mike Age could remain there for the next few days. 

A demonstration garden installed by the Chino Hills Public Works Department in 2018 on Bayberry Drive, south of Tall Oak, is yielding far fewer plants than it did before. Sean O’Connor, the city’s maintenance and operations manager, said interest in the garden has been waning for the past two years. There are no more fruit and vegetable plants and the PVC posts reveal mostly dry foliage. The drip irrigation system has been replaced, however, so residents who would like to revive the garden can do so. The area provides beautiful trail views and a glimpse of the old oak tree with the swing. The city will install a sign providing the number to the Public Works Department for those who would like to plant.

