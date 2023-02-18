The Woodview Plaza, located on the southeast corner of Chino Hills Parkway and Pipeline Avenue, is in a precarious water dilemma that is mired in legal disputes over billing and usage. The shopping center has six property owners and only one master meter for which Manda Inc. (Chaparral 300) is the sole customer. The City of Chino Hills mailed letters to all tenants warning them that their water service will be impacted unless Manda pays its past due balance of $80,000. Manda is embroiled in a lawsuit with one of the property owners over water usage issues, stating that it uses far less water than the portion of the center where the restaurants are located. In the meantime, the city has warned Manda in writing that if it does not pay its bill, the water will be turned off, which would, in effect, shut down the entire center.
The Chino City Council adjourned its Feb. 7 meeting in memory of longtime resident Alvin Gerritsen, who helped start the Chino Demolition Derby. He died Jan. 19. Mr. Gerritsen was married and had four daughters. He moved to Chino in 1962 and started his own business hauling cows for dairies. Mr. Gerritsen loved traveling, trucks, and hot rods.
Good news for pickleball players at Vellano Park in Chino Hills. Lighting will be installed the first week of March. The park, once the least used in the city, is now alive with activity since the tennis court was converted into pickleball courts. The city plans to expand the parking lot too.
Two new traffic signals will be built on Pomona Rincon Road as part of the new business park that was approved by the Chino Hills City Council on Tuesday to be located across the street from Chino Hills High School. Councilwoman Cynthia Moran asked the developer to name the signal at the entrance to the high school “Husky Highway.”
A thief had the nerve to steal a gumball machine from the Rainbow Kids Hair Styling in the Gordon Ranch Marketplace, along with a 55-inch television, four Amazon tablets, a desktop computer, and oh, $100 in cash.
Construction for the once controversial 50-bed mental health facility has begun at the California Institution for Men in Chino. The facility will be fully enclosed within the prison.
School board member Don Bridge, the new ex-officio member for the Chino Hills Parks and Recreation Commission, said he was excited about the participation at Wednesday’s meeting. “It was nice to see the crowd tonight. At first, I thought I was walking into a school board meeting.” The normally empty council chambers was filled with pickleball and roller hockey enthusiasts for the discussion on the future use of the rink at Grand Avenue Park.
Chino Valley Fire District firefighter-paramedic Ryan Pourhassanian was named Firefighter of the Year and information technology specialist Natalie Ceballos was named the district’s Employee of the Year during the Feb. 8 fire board meeting. The pair will be among those recognized at the April 4 Salute to Public Safety luncheon at Los Serranos Golf and Country Club in Chino Hills.
The Chino Hills Community Park re-opened Wednesday with limited access because Field 2 is not quite ready. The entire park will be fully open by Feb. 25 when the field is completed, wrapping up Phase 1 of an $8 million rehabilitation project. Phase 2 will include painting, installing light fixtures in the parking lot, and other jobs that won’t impact park usage. Phase 3 will convert fields 5 and 6 and start in November.
A new state law requires police departments to inform the community when they purchase military equipment. The Chino Police will host a community engagement meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 14 to discuss the acquisition of just such equipment, which is used to de-escalate situations including hostage stand-offs. The meeting will be held in the community room at Chino police headquarters at 5450 Guardian Way.
