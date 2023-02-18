The Woodview Plaza, located on the southeast corner of Chino Hills Parkway and Pipeline Avenue, is in a precarious water dilemma that is mired in legal disputes over billing and usage. The shopping center has six property owners and only one master meter for which Manda Inc. (Chaparral 300) is the sole customer. The City of Chino Hills mailed letters to all tenants warning them that their water service will be impacted unless Manda pays its past due balance of $80,000. Manda is embroiled in a lawsuit with one of the property owners over water usage issues, stating that it uses far less water than the portion of the center where the restaurants are located. In the meantime, the city has warned Manda in writing that if it does not pay its bill, the water will be turned off, which would, in effect, shut down the entire center.

The Chino City Council adjourned its Feb. 7 meeting in memory of longtime resident Alvin Gerritsen, who helped start the Chino Demolition Derby. He died Jan. 19. Mr. Gerritsen was married and had four daughters. He moved to Chino in 1962 and started his own business hauling cows for dairies. Mr. Gerritsen loved traveling, trucks, and hot rods.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.