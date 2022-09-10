Dr. Cynthia Servantez

The scorching temperatures show no signs of stopping. Many of the same strategies we used to beat the heat such as drinking plenty of water, staying indoors and avoiding strenuous outdoor activity, can be applied to our pets as well. 

If pets live outdoors, appropriate shading should be offered with plenty of fresh cool water. If we are able, pets should be brought indoors when temperatures are extreme. 

