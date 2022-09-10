The scorching temperatures show no signs of stopping. Many of the same strategies we used to beat the heat such as drinking plenty of water, staying indoors and avoiding strenuous outdoor activity, can be applied to our pets as well.
If pets live outdoors, appropriate shading should be offered with plenty of fresh cool water. If we are able, pets should be brought indoors when temperatures are extreme.
Although pets can sweat, it is in a much different way than their human counterparts. Dogs and cats sweat mainly through the skin on their paws. While dogs dissipate heat by panting, cats should not typically pant and this can be a sign of distress.
Although paw pads help keep our pets cool, the thick skin does not offer the protection that most people think. The bottom of their paws can become blistered and damaged while walking on hot pavement, concrete, artificial turf, or sand for excessive amounts of time.
Did you know that when the outside temperature is 80°F, concrete will measure at a whopping 120°F?
At 95°F, pavement temperature can easily reach or exceed 160°F. The last case I treated of burned paw pads was in a Belgian Malinois that ran in the early afternoon.
His paws were severely burned and had to be bandaged for weeks while he recovered. A good test to determine if the ground is too hot is to place your bare foot or the back of your hand on the ground surface. Hold it for 10 seconds. If it is too hot for you, it is too hot for your pet.
Early morning and late evening when the heat has subsided are the best times to walk or engage in outdoor activities with your pet.
Although these principles can be applied to most dogs and cats, a certain subset of dogs have special considerations.
Brachycephalic (squish-faced dogs) such as French bulldogs, English bulldogs, boxers, etc. cannot pant as effectively as dogs with longer snouts. These dogs are very sensitive to heat and can experience heat exhaustion quickly.
These breeds should not be taken outside when temperatures are warm or excessive. Signs of heat stroke are excessive panting, increased body temperature, vomiting, disorientation, bloody diarrhea, and collapse.
If your pet is experiencing any of these signs you should seek immediate medical attention.
Unfortunately, throughout my career I have treated multiple heat exhaustion and heat stroke cases. Some of these pets were exercising or left unattended in a car with an outside temperature as low as 85°F.
Pets should never be left in vehicles unattended, especially when temperatures are warm. What may seem tolerable to us can put a pet in danger leading to death. When the outside temperature is 80°F and windows are cracked in your car, the inside temperature can reach 120°F within 10 minutes.
When temperatures soar, keep yourself and your pets safe by following simple rules so everyone can beat the heat together.
Dr. Cynthia Servantez, a Chino Hills resident and graduate of Western University of Health Sciences, has been practicing shelter and emergency medicine for 12 years. She has a passion for community medicine and provides surgical services for shelters and non-profits in Southern California. She owns Paw In Hand Veterinary Services that offers pet euthanasia in the home.
