Once again, Chino Valley Unified School District made the local television news last week – for all the wrong reasons.
School Board President Sonja Shaw decided that of all the important issues facing our schools, she’d devote time to political grandstanding by introducing a resolution to support Assembly Bill 1314, which targets transgender students, who are estimated to make up less than 1 percent of our student population.
Again, we have a majority of board members who are using their authority not to improve education, but instead to promote a right-wing agenda as directed by their mega-church.
At the top of that agenda is fearmongering about trans students, who simply want school to be a safe place for them.
This bill, which has little chance of passing, would force teachers and school staff to notify parents within three days if a child identifies as a gender not aligned with their sex at birth.
While everyone agrees students fare best when parents are involved in their lives, we also know we can’t legislate supportive families.
If a student has not confided in their parents – and the parents are not paying enough attention to pick up on this themselves – it often points to dysfunction.
Why would we force a student to be “outed” against their will, when it could lead to abuse or cause the child to be thrown out of the home, or tragically, consider suicide.
Plus, why would we place this obligation (with attached penalties) on overburdened school staff?
Shaw even invited an anti-trans activist to speak and lead the Pledge of Allegiance (why not invite a student to lead the pledge instead?).
She violated policy by cutting off speakers without providing time at the end of the meeting for everyone to be heard.
She also threatened to throw some out of the meeting for interrupting.
Ironic, since she was constantly screaming out of turn during meetings before the previous board.
What happened to the new board members’ promises to bring the community together instead of further tearing it apart?
(Editor’s Note: AB1314 failed to make it out of committee on Monday, April 10.)
(2) comments
Instead of you writing a horrible article about Sonja Shaw, write a solution! You have so much hatred in your heart, Lisa Greathouse. You have to remember why people didn’t vote for you. You are not an honest person. You need to move on from your loss over school board - maybe it’s time for you to change and help what you can do to better the district. Stop the hate, Lisa Greathouse!
#recallsonjashaw
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.