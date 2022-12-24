A “Lion” Christmas moment

Santa Claus gives a gift to a child during the recent Chino Valley Lions Club’s Christmas party for the women and children of House of Ruth.

The Chino Valley Lions Club was established in 1988. You may have seen club members selling ice cream at the concerts in the park to raise money for needs right here in our community.

Our motto is: “where there’s a need, there’s a Lion.”

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.