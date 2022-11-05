Tony’s Spunky Steer Restaurant in Chino, located at 11979 Central Ave., announced on social media that it has permanently closed with the following announcement: to our loyal customers of 47 years, we regret to announce the closing of our restaurant due to the high cost of doing business. Thank you for your loyalty and support.

Renovation work at the Chino Hills Community Park will force the mobile recreation van to roll into Veterans Park on Chino Hills Parkway and Eucalyptus Avenue next Wednesday for its after-school program. The van will park at Veterans Park every Wednesday from 11:15 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. until the renovation is completed.

