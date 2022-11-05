Tony’s Spunky Steer Restaurant in Chino, located at 11979 Central Ave., announced on social media that it has permanently closed with the following announcement: to our loyal customers of 47 years, we regret to announce the closing of our restaurant due to the high cost of doing business. Thank you for your loyalty and support.
Renovation work at the Chino Hills Community Park will force the mobile recreation van to roll into Veterans Park on Chino Hills Parkway and Eucalyptus Avenue next Wednesday for its after-school program. The van will park at Veterans Park every Wednesday from 11:15 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. until the renovation is completed.
The Chino Halloween Spooktacular event held at Ayala Park was attended by approximately 8,000 people, said Mayor Eunice Ulloa during Tuesday’s council meeting. She thanked staff, volunteers, and the police and fire departments.
Chino Hills Police collected 107 pounds of expired or unwanted drugs last Saturday during the 23rd nationwide drug take-back day.
Food for Life Ministry will hold its 13th annual Thanksgiving turkey and grocery giveaway from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 19 at the Chino Adult School, 12970 Third St. The non-profit regularly serves 200 families a week at its warehouse.
The Chino Police Department has begun its “No Shave November” campaign to bring awareness to cancer. Police Chief Wes Simmons said many people lose their hair during treatment, so the police will grow mustaches or beards to raise funds for cancer research groups.
San Bernardino County District Attorney’s office received an $891,577 grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety for a specialized prosecution team to handle alcohol and drug-impaired driving cases.
State Senator Connie Leyva, representing Chino, may have lost her bid for the Fourth District County Board of Supervisors race, but she won't be out of a job when her term ends in December. Mrs. Leyva has received a position as executive director of KVCR, a public radio station in San Bernardino.
The oak tree saga has carried over to the Chino Hills City Council District 1 race. Candidate Wai-Min Liu, who was criminally charged for trimming a city-owned oak tree and two toyon shrubs in May 2020, is alleging that the city chopped several trees "to the bottom" two months later. City Manager Ben Montgomery said the city removed trees from public land adjacent to Rancho Hills Drive after they were illegally destroyed. The city’s consulting arborist recommended the trees be removed because they were severely damaged beyond recovery, Mr. Montgomery said.
The Gas Company is inspecting lines in Chino Hills. Public Works Commissioner Vincent Jones told city staff on Wednesday that he was unaware of the inspections until a Gas Company employee rang his doorbell while he was at work.
City staff confirmed that the Gas Company is currently performing inspections and that the city did get the word out to residents.
