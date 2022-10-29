A healthy relationship with food
Close your eyes and open the palm of your hands. Now, imagine you have just been given a piece of chocolate. Smell the chocolate and take in the rich notes of cacao.
Your mouth may begin to water. Your thoughts tell you to start eating. Take a small, pleasurable bite and concentrate on the texture and taste.
Is it hard to bite or do your teeth sink into a smooth creamy texture? Is it bitter or sweet on your tongue?
Slowly chew and concentrate on the taste before swallowing. Ask yourself what lingering tastes are there.
As you contemplate this scenario, I would like to invite you to learn something that I discuss frequently with my clients: mindful eating. Mindful eating is the practice of building a positive connection with food, welcoming the action of eating, and slowing down to be fully present with every bite you take.
Through these intentional experiences, we allow ourselves to take part in a daily practice that is transformative to our overall well-being.
We learn to become more attentive to our hunger and fullness hormones. The growling noise our stomach makes or the sudden irritability we feel are all mechanisms that work together to signal to our brain that it is time to eat.
The feeling of fullness or lack of interest after a meal is what signals us to stop eating. These hunger and fullness hormones allow our body to catch up to our brain and help us from overeating or undereating. Learning to pay attention to these signals will help you become more cognizant of whether you are physically hungry or eating as a response to stress or due to the mere sight of food in front of you.
These external and emotional responses to food may be heightened by the lingering effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.
A study by Clemmensen et al. (2020) examined how the effects of prolonged time at home and lack of socialization were likely factors contributing to overeating and impulsive eating patterns at home.
In many ways, mindful eating supports a positive mind-body relationship with food and encourages self-awareness.
Next time you sit down for a meal, I encourage you to enjoy the process from beginning to end. While you are cooking, consider where the ingredients came from and how they were harvested so you can enjoy them at your table.
Share your meal with your family, friends, or neighbors without modern-day distractions. Before you dig in, take a moment to pause and focus on your food, using all your senses to fully enjoy the experience.
¡Buen provecho!
Doris Taber, MPH, RDN, a Chino Hills resident, holds a Bachelor of Science in Nutrition and Food Science and a Master of Public Health from CSUSB. She owns The Plant Driven Dietitian, LLC, providing nutrition counseling and consulting to individuals, groups, and businesses within the Chino Valley.
