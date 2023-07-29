Burning bridges

Jobs were scarce when I graduated from high school. I applied to many places only to be told there was no opening, maybe later. Finally, I hired on as a ranch hand for $1 an hour and a promise of a raise if I did well. I moved hay, scraped corrals, herded cattle and anything else that came up, toiling twelve hours a day, six days a week. After two months of faithfully doing my duties, I asked for that raise. My next check included a raise of a nickel per hour.
Three months later another dairyman offered me a job that required fewer hours for nearly twice the pay. I told my father that I was going to tell my first boss what a jerk he was or in some way express my negative feelings. Dad said, “Don’t burn your bridges. You may never pass this way again but if you need to, the road will be open.”
I was gracious when I gave notice. Some years later while at an event with several dairymen in attendance, I saw my first boss’s wife. She remembered me. “You were the nice young man who saved the life of our prize-breeding bull,” she said. I realized that being remembered for good things is better than chewing someone out.
That long ago learning experience comes to mind when I listen to congressional hearings, political debates, school board meetings, speeches about socialism vs. capitalism and more recently the gender identification issue. Something strange is happening. It has become the norm to insult and attack the opposite party. That bridge is forever damaged if not burned down.
When I was vice president of construction for Wycliffe Associates, I learned that when my proposals or policies were not accepted or easily agreed to, it was most often not the opposition at fault nor were they bad people. The problem was that I needed to do a better job of explaining and teaching the merits.
What occurred at the last Chino Unified School District’s Board meeting was a sad example of how to conduct oneself. There were many good words said but what people remember are the wrong things. What would that meeting have been like if everyone focused on the issue and focused on solutions. What if no one was demeaned, shouted at threatened or given the finger.
What if after the vote and the meeting is over, the winning side could say that those people were really nice. Too bad we do not see eye to eye on this, we could be friends. In the same manner, the losing side could say it was too bad we lost but those people treated us nicely.
Rodney King had his problems but he is remembered for making a very astute statement or question. “Can’t we all just get along?”
There is no need to attack people. We need to attack the problem and work together to find a solution. The opposing person is loved by someone, has the same desires for life and happiness, eats cheeseburgers or tacos just like you. When the opposing person is attacked, a bridge has been burned. How can you ever walk side by side again?
As to the agenda item, parents have an awesome responsibility. When done right, the world has another upstanding citizen. Parents should be assisted in doing a good job and not have responsibility taken away from them.
Albert vande Steeg is a co-founder of Food for Life Ministry, Inc. He has authored two historical novels, The Canopy and The Dutch Winter.
