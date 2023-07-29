Burning bridges

Jobs were scarce when I graduated from high school. I applied to many places only to be told there was no opening, maybe later. Finally, I hired on as a ranch hand for $1 an hour and a promise of a raise if I did well. I moved hay, scraped corrals, herded cattle and anything else that came up, toiling twelve hours a day, six days a week. After two months of faithfully doing my duties, I asked for that raise. My next check included a raise of a nickel per hour.

Three months later another dairyman offered me a job that required fewer hours for nearly twice the pay. I told my father that I was going to tell my first boss what a jerk he was or in some way express my negative feelings. Dad said, “Don’t burn your bridges. You may never pass this way again but if you need to, the road will be open.”

