Real freedom is only experienced when people know the truth. In our culture, it seems that the truth is often hard to find. Let me illustrate it this way:
Imagine that a teenage girl walks into a doctor’s office for help. In her mind she thinks she’s fat, but in reality, she’s skin and bones because she has an eating disorder and she’s starving herself to death. But when she looks in the mirror, she still thinks she needs to lose weight.
Now imagine that the doctor says to her, “You’re right; I’ll give you these diet pills to help you get thinner.” You would probably say that the doctor should immediately lose his license to practice medicine. His advice would do harm to the girl, not to mention being cruel.
Instead, he should have told her the truth: that in reality she’s harming herself, and until she changes her thinking about herself she will never be healthy mentally, psychologically, or emotionally.
Now imagine that same teenage girl walking into the doctor’s office, but instead of thinking she’s too fat, she says she thinks she’s really a boy. She wants the doctor’s help to change her from a biological girl to a boy.
What should the doctor do? Should he tell her the truth that just because she thinks she’s a boy doesn’t mean she is one? Or should he say, “You’re right; I’ll prescribe sex hormone therapy, a double mastectomy, and other surgeries as needed.”
I think you get my point. If I’m an old, short, Hispanic man, then it doesn’t really matter if I think I’m a young, six-foot, black, Asian woman. The truth is that I’m an old, short, Hispanic man.
Jesus Christ said, “You will know the truth, and the truth will set you free.” Speaking the truth to someone in a loving way is the best hope for a culture whose thinking has become confused.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.